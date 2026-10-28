Boxer Serrano to hang up gloves in Puerto Rico farewell on January 9

Amanda Serrano will defend her unified WBO and WBA featherweight world boxing titles against Australia’s Skye ⁠Falzon.

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Puerto Rico’s seven-division world ‌champion Amanda Serrano will retire after defending her unified featherweight world titles ⁠against Australia’s Skye ⁠Falzon on home soil, in a fight her promoter dubbed “The Last Walk”.

Most Valuable Promotions said Serrano, who holds a 50–4–1 record with 32 ⁠knockouts, will defend her unified WBO and WBA featherweight world titles on January 9 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Puerto Rico’s only undisputed boxing ⁠champion is also gunning for the all-time women’s knockout record, which the 38-year-old jointly shares with American Christy Martin.

“Boxing has been my life and I never could have imagined the journey it would take me and my family on,” Serrano said in a ‌statement.

“From the early days when women’s boxing was fighting for recognition in small theatre shows, to headlining Madison Square Garden in New York, reaching millions of fans around the world on the biggest shows, and helping open doors for the next generation of female fighters … I always believed and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished.”

Serrano made history alongside Ireland’s Katie Taylor in 2022 when ⁠they became the first women boxers to headline New ⁠York’s Madison Square Garden.

The highest-profile rivalry in women’s boxing produced a trilogy of fights which Taylor swept via a majority decision in 2025.

A Guinness World Record holder for winning titles across seven weight divisions, ⁠Serrano also became a leading voice for equality in women’s boxing.

In 2023, she competed in the first women’s unified ⁠world championship bout over 12 three-minute rounds, later voluntarily ⁠vacating her WBC title rather than abandoning her commitment to equal rules.

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“‘The Last Walk’ is a celebration of an athlete who changed the sport forever … We’re proud to give Amanda the farewell she deserves,” ‌said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, founders of Most Valuable Promotions.

“Saturday, January 9, will mark the end of an extraordinary career inside the ring, but Amanda’s legacy ‌will ‌live on through every female fighter who follows in her footsteps.”

Falzon, who is also 38, holds a 12-2 record with seven knockouts.