Kiah Stokes and Veronica Burton shine for Golden State as Angel Reese’s Atlanta team was stifled by a strong defence.

Share WNBA Finals: Valkyries beat Dream to reach the brink of their first title on social media

Kiah Stokes and Veronica Burton each scored 13 points to help secure Golden State’s 64-55 victory over Atlanta, putting the Valkyries on the brink of winning the Women’s NBA Finals.

Tiffany Hayes and reserve Cecilia Zandalasini each added 12 points for the Valkyries while Stokes and Burton each pulled down a team-best eight rebounds in Game 5 on Monday.

Golden State seized a 3-2 lead over the Dream in the best-of-seven championship series, which continues on Thursday in Atlanta.

“We’re not done yet. We’ve got one more,” Stokes said. “We need two hoops, 94 feet and each other and that’s all we need.”

The Valkyries, in only their second WNBA campaign, kept Dream star Angel Reese to seven points on 2-of-8 shooting, although she grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.

Golden State dominated defensively, keeping Atlanta to a season-low in points on 19-of-65 (29 percent) shooting from the floor.

“That has just been our staple all season. We really rely on our defence,” Stokes said.

“They are tough. We have to make sure we’re all doing our part. It’s a team for a reason.”

Stokes had a game-high four blocked shots and has had at least three blocks in every finals game.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 20 points while Jordin Canada added 12.

The Valkyries have been a hit with spectators in the home arena of the NBA Golden State Warriors.

“You all are amazing,” Stokes screamed to a cheering crowd moments after the triumph. “We couldn’t do this without you all.”