While still a teenager, Yamal could surpass Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who won the Ballon d’Or at the age of 21 in 1997.

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A once-in-a-generation talent. A superstar in the making. Equal parts audacious and ambitious.

Those are just a few words that best encapsulate Lamine Yamal’s appeal.

Since making his first-team debut three years ago, Yamal has taken world football by storm, compelling fans and players alike to take note of his talent.

His flair on the football field and flamboyant personality off it have made Yamal one of the sport’s best showmen in recent years.

Now, the 19-year-old has set his sights on another big prize to add to his glittering cabinet – the Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious individual honour.

No teenager has won the Ballon d’Or in the award’s 70-year history – Yamal is campaigning to become the youngest winner.

So, how does his bid compare with the other leading contenders? Al Jazeera breaks it down:

Yamal’s double – World Cup with Spain and La Liga with Barcelona

Very few players can boast such an impressive season as Yamal’s.

In 2025-26, the winger won the FIFA 2026 World Cup with Spain, only days after his 19th birthday. His success in North America came on the back of his La Liga title triumph with Barcelona.

While an injury-marred campaign meant Yamal did not dazzle viewers on his World Cup debut, grabbing just one goal and an assist, the youngster enjoyed far more success on club duty.

Yamal racked up 22 goals and 15 assists in 38 league appearances, playing a major role in Barcelona’s successful title defence. He was also part of the Catalan club’s Spanish Super Cup-winning squad.

Yamal matches Mbappe’s boast: ‘I deserve to win’

The major double of a world title and a domestic title has strengthened Yamal’s claim for the Ballon d’Or.

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According to bookmakers, he is among the top three contenders, alongside Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or race is the closest in decades. But Yamal is quite confident of winning the award, singling out Mbappe as his only threat.

“For me, Mbappe and me, we’re the two best players in the world,” the winger said in an interview on Movistar Plus.

“I honestly think that, as the best in the world, maybe there are two of us, and this year I would deserve it because of what I’ve won,” he added.

This self-promotion by footballers is a relatively recent development in a team sport where, until a few years ago, the top individual prize went largely unnoticed until it was time to present it.

But now, the Ballon d’Or dominates football conversations during the following season, and the award, despite carrying no cash prize, brings greater status and worth.

Barca manager Hansi Flick said although he would have preferred Yamal not to have spoken about it, he accepts it as part of the winger’s self-belief.

“He’s exceptional, and it’s a part of this … I would not prefer this, but he’s doing this. He has self-confidence; he wants to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Nominated for the third time, Yamal finished runner-up to Ousmane Dembele of PSG in the 2025 Ballon d’Or race.

Yamal vs Mbappe vs Kane

Monday’s ceremony in London is likely to revolve around a three-way battle between Yamal, Mbappe and Kane. It is an interesting contest between three players in three different stages of their careers: one in his teens, one in his 20s and one in his 30s.

While Yamal has publicly pitted himself against Mbappe in the battle, he is confident that the trophies in his portfolio will help him beat the Frenchman, who has had no luck with silverware.

However, purely on an individual basis, Mbappe’s statistics are far better than Yamal’s.

Yamal had 25 goals and 20 assists for club and country. Mbappe, on the other hand, had a staggering 58 goals and 13 assists. The 27-year-old also finished the season as La Liga and Champions League top scorer, lifted the World Cup’s Golden Boot and broke the all-time goals record with 22.

Then there is the unstoppable force of Kane, who was in a league of his own. His 73 goals last season were the best haul by a footballer since Lionel Messi’s 82 in 2011-12.

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So while Yamal has the shiny trophies to vouch for his Ballon d’Or bid, his solo displays pale in comparison with his seniors, Mbappe and Kane.

Kane’s incredible goal-scoring prowess – even at the age of 33 – is hard to ignore, but Yamal believes simply registering the maximum goals cannot be the criterion for the prize.

“The Ballon d’Or should go to the best player in the world, full stop,” he said. “Not to a player who has scored 80 goals, because if you score 80 goals, you get the top scorer award for that,” Yamal added, seemingly taking a dig at Kane.

“Those are two completely different things that people do not understand.”

Yamal’s fate now lies in the hands of a jury of journalists from 100 countries whose votes will decide whether he can become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner, surpassing Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario, who was 21 at the time of his triumph in 1997.

After lifting the Kopa Trophy for the best Young Talent of the year twice, Yamal will hope the third time is the charm, this time stepping up to the biggest stage to bring home the ultimate individual trophy.