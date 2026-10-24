Ex-Barcelona forward to make November return, having last played for Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015.

Share Ronaldinho’s comeback with Ravenna at 46 set for next month at Forli on social media

Brazil great Ronaldinho will return to competitive football next month when he plays for Italian third-tier side Ravenna against local rivals Forli on November 15, the Serie C club has announced.

The 46-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan forward, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and the Ballon d’Or in 2005, last played competitively for Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015. He officially retired in 2018.

Ravenna signed Ronaldinho in June and announced his return to the pitch on Friday. Ronaldinho acquired a stake in the club, which is owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani.

Cipriani said the move was intended “to bring the whole city closer to the team”.

Ronaldinho stopped short of confirming he would play when he arrived in Italy in August although he left open the prospect of scoring the 300th goal of his career. He currently has 299.

“I’m here to help,” he said at the time.

The derby against Forli will take place at Ravenna’s Stadio Bruno Benelli. Ravenna sit second in Serie C Group B with 20 points from 10 games, eight behind leaders Spezia.