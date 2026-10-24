Lionel Messi receives top Spanish award in recognition of social work

Messi awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for his work for disadvantaged children’s access to health and education.

Lionel Messi received Spain’s most prestigious sports award on Friday in recognition of his glittering career and his work for disadvantaged children’s access to health and education.

The Argentinian forward, 39, was named winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in June, with the jury hailing “the most successful footballer of all time” and his social work.

Dozens of fans wearing Argentina football shirts cheered and chanted Messi’s name as he arrived to the sound of bagpipes and drums at the ceremony in Oviedo, capital of the northern Spanish region of Asturias.

Messi collected a formal roll of parchment from Princess Leonor, the heiress to the Spanish throne, after whom the awards are named, who lauded his “unique career”.

“He turned the extraordinary into routine by reading the game and deciding on the most effective option in fractions of a second, while respecting the collective essence above ego,” Leonor said.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi has won eight Ballon d’Or titles, a World Cup and dozens of trophies at club level.

He spent 21 years at Barcelona, where he played in a side that dominated Spain and Europe under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

Argentina’s all-time top goalscorer, assist provider and caps holder called time on his international career earlier this year after losing the World Cup final to Spain in New Jersey.

“The most important thing is to know how to lose and how to win,” Messi told an event with children in Oviedo on Thursday, saying that attitude was “fundamental” in football.

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Founded in 1981, the Princess of Asturias Awards are the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world and come with prize money of 50,000 euros ($56,000).

They encompass the arts, sciences and sports and are handed out annually in honour of efforts to improve human coexistence, solidarity and global cooperation.

British author Julian Barnes, trailblazing US astronaut Christina Koch and punk star Patti Smith were among the other winners who received their prize on Friday.

Previous winners of the sports award include tennis greats Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal, marathon record-breaker Eliud Kipchoge and US skier Lindsey Vonn.

After leaving the Catalan club in 2021, Messi spent two years at French giants Paris Saint-Germain and currently plays for Inter Miami in MLS.

“Richly deserved recognition for your outstanding talent, which has left a lasting impact both on and off the pitch, making you a benchmark in world football due to your excellence, commitment to sport and solidarity,” Barcelona said in a congratulatory post on social media.

“An inseparable bond that forms part of the Club’s legacy and for which your involvement will always be a source of pride.”