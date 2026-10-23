Qatar Moto GP to go ahead despite regional tensions

Qatar GP goes ahead despite Saudi Arabia scrapping events in region after deadly strike on Riyadh airport.

MotoGP will forge ahead with next month’s Qatar Grand Prix despite Middle East tensions and concerns over safety.

The race at the Lusail International Circuit, originally scheduled for April but postponed to November 6-8 due to the regional conflict, remains on the calendar for what would be the 20th round of the season.

Several sports events in Saudi Arabia, including the Saudi International golf tournament, the Urban Cycling World Championships and the FIFAe World Cup, were scrapped earlier this month after a strike on Riyadh’s international airport killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.

Earlier this week, the US Department of State ordered a number of diplomats and family members to depart from its missions in Saudi Arabia and plans to withdraw family members from a number of other US missions in the region.

However, a MotoGP source told the Reuters news agency the Qatar Grand Prix remains on the calendar and preparations continue, adding that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved was their first priority.

Formula One is also planning to host the season’s last two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi as planned, with International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Mohammed Ben Sulayem saying the situation was currently “fine” in the region.

Championship leader Martin eager to race

While the Formula One championship could be wrapped up before the final two races of the season – with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli holding a 102-point lead – the MotoGP title race remains razor-tight after 17 of the 22 rounds.

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Aprilia’s Jorge Martin holds a two-point lead over Ducati’s reigning champion Marc Marquez before this weekend’s action at the Phillip Island Circuit.

“I want to go to Qatar because the circuit is incredible. I believe in the championship and in what those who manage it decide,” Martin said.

“Nobody has said we’re not going. It’s just another race. If we go, great. If not, that’s fine too. If the organisers decide we can go, it’ll be because our safety is guaranteed.”

The Qatar Grand Prix has been a near-constant fixture on the MotoGP calendar since its debut in 2004, with the only interruption coming in 2020 when the race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.