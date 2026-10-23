EXPLAINER
Sport|Football

El Clasico: All to know about the rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid

One of world football’s biggest rivalries renews on Sunday when Barcelona host Real Madrid in La Liga’s El Clasico.

Save

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 03: Lionel Messi (C) of FC Barcelona conducts the ball between Mateo Kovacic (L), Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd R) and Luka Modric (R) of Real Madrid CF during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou stadium on December 3, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
El Clasicos of the recent past often centred around the battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who previously played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively [Alex Caparros/Getty Images]
By Manasi Pathak
Published On 23 Oct 2026

The excitement is mounting as El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid approaches.

The rivalry, which spans more than a century, is one of the biggest in world football. On Sunday, both sides will vie to walk away from Camp Nou with bragging rights.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

Here’s everything to know about the rivalry:

When did the El Clasico rivalry begin?

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid dates back to 1902, when the teams first met in the Copa de la Coronacion (a predecessor to the current-day Copa del Rey). Barcelona won the match 3-1 on May 13, 1902, at the La Castellana hippodrome in Madrid.

It took another six meetings before they finally faced each other in La Liga on February 17, 1929. Real won the match 2-1, thanks to Rafael Morera’s brace.

The formation of Spain’s top flight that year added further intensity to the rivalry.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 01: David Beckham (R) of Real Madrid is watched by Carles Puyol of Barcelona during a Primera Liga match at the Camp Nou stadium on April 1, 2006 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
David Beckham, right, of Real Madrid and Carles Puyol of Barcelona during an El Clasico game in 2006 [File: Denis Doyle/Getty Images]

The term El Clasico – “The Classic” in Spanish – first appeared in a local newspaper during the 1960s. By that time, the match had been long considered a huge derby.

The rivalry is now recognised as one of the biggest in world sport and, in the last two decades, has featured the era of Pep Guardiola vs Jose Mourinho in the dugouts and the small matter of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

How did the El Clasico rivalry begin, and how has it evolved?

Madrid and Barcelona are the two largest cities in Spain – this is at the root of their rivalry, which also has deep political undertones.

Advertisement

In the 1930s, the divide between the two cities deepened. FC Barcelona, founded in 1899, came to symbolise Catalan independence, and Real, which came into existence three years later, represented Spanish nationalism.

The conflict between Real Madrid and Barcelona has long surpassed the sporting dimension, so much that elections to the clubs’ presidencies have been strongly politicised.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 23: A banner that reads 'Catalonia is not Spain' is displayed in the stand during the Super Cup first leg match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on August 23, 2012 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
A banner that reads ‘Catalonia is not Spain’ is displayed in the stand during the Super Cup first leg match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou on August 23, 2012 [File: David Ramos/Getty Images]

In recent times, the two clubs have been in a bitter war of words and ongoing legal disputes.

Earlier this month, Real Madrid submitted a 50,000-page dossier to European football’s governing body, UEFA, urging them to conclude their ongoing investigation into the Negreira case.

The case pertains to Barcelona allegedly paying millions of dollars to the company of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice president of Spanish football’s refereeing committee, between 2001 and 2018, to try to influence referee decisions.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Barcelona President Joan Laporta criticised Real Madrid for “constantly attacking” La Liga.

Real have demanded Javier Tebas’s resignation from his positions as La Liga chief and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation after he compared rhetoric from ⁠⁠the club’s management ⁠⁠to the propaganda methods used by the Nazi Party in Germany.

Joan Laporta, a Spanish businessman and politician, has been serving as president of FC Barcelona since 2021, having previously served from 2003 to 2010
Joan Laporta, a Spanish businessman and politician, has been serving as president of FC Barcelona since 2021, having previously served from 2003 to 2010 [File: Albert Gea/Reuters]

Who has dominated El Clasico in recent years?

The overall head-to-head record is tied, with 106 wins each and 52 draws.

If you look at El Clasicos over the last five years, it is a close battle – Barca have won 10 times, while Real have won nine.

Looking at the last 10 clashes, Barca again have a slight edge, winning six times, while Real have four wins.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 11: Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Gavi of FC Barcelona celebrates after the teams 4-3 victory in the LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on May 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Barcelona’s players celebrate winning the latest El Clasico in May 2025 [File: David Ramos/Getty Images]

Who are the favourites in Sunday’s El Clasico?

As the current league leaders, Barcelona are strong favourites to win on Sunday.

Barca have won nine out of nine La Liga matches this season, while Real have lost two and sit third, six points behind Barca.

Should Barca emerge victorious, it would make it two El Clasico wins in a row, following their 2-0 win last season, on May 10.

Advertisement

That result was extra special for the Catalan club as it meant they retained the title, and it marked only the second time the outcome of La Liga had been decided directly by the result of El Clasico.

Advertisement