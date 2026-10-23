Bayern coach Kompany taken to hospital after collapsing during training

The Belgian had been ​nursing a virus in recent days and had ⁠missed some of his team’s training sessions.

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Bayern Munich ⁠coach Vincent ⁠Kompany was rushed to hospital on Friday after collapsing during a training session, the ⁠German champions said.

The Belgian had been nursing a virus in recent days and had ⁠missed some of his team’s training sessions.

“On Friday, Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during a training session for Bayern’s reserve team,” the club ‌said. “The head coach of the professional squad had been observing the second team’s session.”

“Kompany is currently undergoing a thorough examination in the hospital and will remain under medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff ⁠will manage all training and ⁠match-related operations.”

The Bundesliga leaders, who drew 2-2 at home against Arsenal in the Champions League earlier this week, are due ⁠to travel to Freiburg on Sunday.

“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top ⁠priority,” said Max Eberl, Bayern’s ⁠Board Member for Sport. “At Bayern, we will do everything we can to ensure he makes a speedy recovery.”

“Vinnie is receiving ‌all the necessary medical care and support, and he will be given as much time ‌as ‌he needs. Everyone at FC Bayern wishes Vinnie a quick recovery.”

Kompany, a 40-year-old former Manchester City defender, had missed training and a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the Arsenal game earlier this week.

“I caught a pretty nasty virus last week, and of course I didn’t listen to my body – and then at some point my body just said, ‘enough is enough!'” Kompany said after the Arsenal game.