Wrong national anthems played three times at Asian Para Games in Japan

The Iranian national anthem was played for athletes from Taiwan and Mongolia, prompting Nagoya’s mayor to apologise.

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Wrong national anthems were played three times at the Asian Para Games in Japan’s Nagoya this week, prompting the mayor to apologise weeks after the city hosted the mishap-plagued Asian Games.

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa apologised on Wednesday for the latest error, which occurred despite officials’ pledges to implement steps to prevent mistakes, including playing the correct national anthems.

“These things happened during the Asian Games, so, of course, the operations were reviewed and examined based on the lessons learned. The fact that it happened again is really just unacceptable,” the mayor said at a news conference.

The Asian Para Games is taking place in the central Japanese hub city through Saturday, featuring about 4,000 athletes and officials in 18 sports.

On Monday, a Taiwanese athlete won a men’s para taekwondo competition, but the Iranian anthem was played in its entirety, according to Nagoya officials at the mayor’s news conference.

Officials realised their mistake after the ceremony, they said.

The Iranian anthem was played again that day during a women’s para taekwondo ceremony as a Mongolian competitor was receiving the gold medal, according to the city.

The incorrect music was stopped after the Mongolian delegation pointed out the error.

Organisers then played the Mongolian anthem after the music was provided by the delegation, Nagoya officials said.

Separately on Monday, officials broadcast the South Korean anthem for about five seconds instead of the Chinese one before a sitting volleyball match between China and Iran.

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“It is unacceptable, or rather, it’s painful. I am very sorry about it,” the mayor said, adding that he felt the tournament was otherwise progressing smoothly.

The Asian Games, which concluded in early October, faced heavy criticism for shortcomings ranging from inadequate accommodations for athletes to the playing of wrong national anthems.

On September 18, organisers played North Korea’s national anthem for the South Korean hockey team.