Atlanta’s Reese has become the only woman in history to record consecutive double-doubles in three WNBA Finals games.

Share WNBA Finals: Angel Reese shines again as Dream down Valkyries in Game 3 on social media

Angel Reese produced another dominant all-round display as the Atlanta Dream routed the Golden State Valkyries 97-71 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven WNBA Finals.

Three-time WNBA All-Star and reigning defensive player of the year Reese followed up her 30-point display in game two on Monday to once again lead the Atlanta scoring with 21 points.

The 24-year-old also reigned on the defensive end, finishing with 12 rebounds and three steals to neutralise Golden State’s offence.

Additionally, Reese also became the youngest player in WNBA Finals to record more than 20 points and 10 rebounds in consecutive games.

Reese was one of five Dream players to finish in double-figures, with Rhyne Howard adding 16 points and Naz Hillmon 15 points.

Gabby Williams led Golden State’s scoring with 15 points.

“We feel good – we’re still pissed that we lost the first game,” Reese said afterwards. “We know how good we are; we know our identity.

“We’re all happy for sure, but it’s going to take more. The job is not finished so we’re going to keep going,” added Reese, who is the only woman in history to record consecutive double-doubles in her first three WNBA Finals games.

“It feels good when you’re in the finals – when you can do it at the highest level; this is what I live for,” Reese said.

Earlier, Reese picked up where she left off in game two, draining a three-pointer to help Atlanta take a 22-12 lead as the first quarter drew to a close.

Advertisement

Golden State narrowed the deficit to six points at half-time and drew level at 48-48 early in the third quarter.

But Atlanta responded with an 8-0 run to pull clear again, and took a stranglehold on the contest after outscoring Golden State 25-17 in the third to lead by 14 points heading into the final period.

Atlanta stretched the lead to 21 points late in the fourth quarter to all but ice the contest, and the points kept flowing as the Dream delivered a statement victory.

Game four takes place in Atlanta on Saturday.

Both teams are chasing a first WNBA title. The Dream have come up empty in three prior trips to the Finals, most recently in 2013.

The Valkyries, who last year became the first WNBA expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season, are now contending for the title in their second.