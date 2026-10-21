Sport|Football

Which countries and players have won the most Ballon d’Or awards?

Argentina’s Lionel Messi has won all of his country’s eight prizes, while Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has won five.

Save

Ballon d’Or trophy
The 2026 Ballon d'Or's 30-player shortlist features three former winners: eight-time winner and Argentinian icon Messi, holder Ousmane Dembele of France, and 2024 winner and Spanish midfielder Rodri. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 21 Oct 2026

With less than a week until the winners of the Ballon d’Or awards are announced, speculation is growing over who will claim this year’s coveted prize in the star-studded men’s category.

While veteran stars like Harry Kane, record-breaking winner Lionel Messi and teen talent Lamine Yamal are favourites, the award has been notoriously unpredictable.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

Organisers say the trophy is awarded based on three criteria, in order of importance:

  • Individual performances, decisive and impressive character
  • Collective performances and titles won
  • Class and fair play

Shortlisted candidates will be judged for their performances between August 3, 2025 and July 19, 2026 – the day of this year’s World Cup final.

The 30-player shortlist features three former winners: eight-time winner and Argentinian icon Messi, holder Ousmane Dembele of France, and 2024 winner and Spanish midfielder Rodri.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at which countries have won the most Ballon d’Or awards since the men’s prize was created in 1956:

Argentina — 8

All of Argentina’s Ballon d’Or trophies have been won by one of the all-time football greats, Messi, who announced his retirement from international football in August after leading his country to finish runners-up at the World Cup and winning the Major League Soccer title with Inter Miami.

The 39-year-old has clinched the award a record eight times: 2009-2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

Argentinian international Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or 2023 during the ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, October 30, 2023
Argentinian international Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or 2023 during the ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, October 30, 2023 [Mohammed Badra/EPA]

France — 8

Last year’s winner, Dembele, took France’s tally to a record eight awards, won by six men spanning several generations.

Advertisement

Several teammates, who helped lead France to fourth place at the World Cup, join him on the shortlist: Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano.

Previous French winners include:

  • Raymond Kopa (1958)
  • Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985)
  • Jean-Pierre Papin (1991)
  • Zinedine Zidane (1998)
  • Karim Benzema (2022)
  • Ousmane Dembele (2025)
Paris St Germain’s Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or award
Paris St Germain’s Ousmane Dembele celebrates after winning the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or award [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

Portugal — 7

Portugal’s seven awards are courtesy of just three men; Eusebio (1965), Luis Figo (2000), and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who, along with Messi, has dominated the awards for the past two decades (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017).

Unlike Messi, however, Ronaldo has been excluded from the shortlist for a fourth consecutive year. Other teammates who could give Portugal an eighth win are Bruno Fernandes, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Vitinha.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United receives the Ballon d’or after being voted the European Footballer of the Year before the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Manchester United and Aalborg at Old Trafford on December 10, 2008 in Manchester, England
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United receives the Ballon d’or after being voted the European Footballer of the Year before the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Manchester United and Aalborg at Old Trafford on December 10, 2008 in Manchester, England [Alex Livesey/Getty Images]

Germany — 7

Germany last saw a Ballon d’Or winner in 1996 courtesy of Matthias Sammer, but enjoyed success in years prior. No German player has made the shortlist this year.

Previous winners are:

  • Gerd Muller (1970)
  • Franz Beckenbauer (1972, 1976)
  • Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1980, 1981)
  • Lothar Matthäus (1990)
  • Matthias Sammer (1996)

Netherlands — 7

Similar to Germany, the Netherlands last saw Ballon d’Or success in the 1990s and does not have any players shortlisted for the men’s award.

The country’s seven prizes have come courtesy of three Dutchmen:

  • Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973, 1974)
  • Ruud Gullit (1987)
  • Marco van Basten (1988, 1989, 1992)

Brazil — 5

Football icon Ronaldo won Brazil’s first Ballon d’Or in 1997, after which the country saw four more victories.

  • Ronaldo (1997, 2002)
  • Rivaldo (1999)
  • Ronaldinho (2005)
  • Kaka (2007)

Players on the 2026 shortlist who could give Brazil its first Ballon d’Or in two decades include Gabriel, Marquinhos, and Vinicius Jr.

England — 5

As the award ceremony returns to England, so too do hopes for a Ballon d’Or trophy after Stanley Matthews won the inaugural accolade in 1956.

High hopes rest on English captain Kane, who has had one of his best seasons, scoring 73 goals for club and country and winning the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich. Kane also led England to a third-place finish at the World Cup.

Advertisement

He is joined by Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham on the shortlist. Here are England’s previous winners:

  • Stanley Matthews (1956)
  • Bobby Charlton (1966)
  • Kevin Keegan (1978, 1979)
  • Michael Owen (2001)
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane (R) celebrates the 2-2 goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League football match between Viking FK and FC Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Lise Åserud / NTB / AFP) / NORWAY OUT
Bayern Munich’s English forward Harry Kane (R) celebrates the 2-2 goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League football match between Viking FK and FC Bayern Munich in Stavanger, Norway on October 13, 2026. [Lise Aserud/AFP]

Italy — 5

Italy’s five Ballons d’Or have come from five different players and none in the past two decades:

  • Omar Sivori (1961)
  • Gianni Rivera (1969)
  • Paolo Rossi (1982)
  • Roberto Baggio (1993)
  • Fabio Cannavaro (2006)

Spain — 4

Spain scooped up a handful of Ballon d’Or awards last year and looks poised to repeat its triumph this year following its World Cup victory.

Yamal, winner of last year’s Kopa Trophy, is joined by teammates Pau Cubarsi (Best Young Player award at the World Cup), Marc Cucurella, Rodri (Golden Ball award at the World Cup), Fabian Ruiz, and Ferran Torres.

Previous winners for Spain:

  • Alfredo Di Stefano (1957, 1959)
  • Luis Suarez (1960)
  • Rodri (2024)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Rodri of Manchester United holds up his ballon d'or award prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Rodri of Manchester United holds up his Ballon d’Or award prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England [Naomi Baker/Getty Images]

Advertisement