Bayern Munich host Arsenal on Wednesday, as the teams clash for the 16th time in Europe’s premier club competition.

Who: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal

What: UEFA Champions League, match day 3

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

When: Wednesday, October 21, at 9pm (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up and live updates from 16:00 GMT.

The Champions League will live up to its name as the title holders from two top European leagues face-off in the group stage on Wednesday.

Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich host Premier League champions Arsenal at their Allianz Arena Munich fortress.

Bayern are on a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions this season, largely thanks to the striking prowess of Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

But the German giants, aiming for a seventh UCL crown, face an early test of their title credentials when they play Arsenal in Munich without in-form winger Olise. London-born Olise, who started in Arsenal’s junior system, is unavailable following a silly suspension in the last game.

The Frenchman’s absence hands a huge advantage to Arsenal, who have made a strong start to their English top-flight title defence, losing just one game all season. Bukayo Saka and Victor Gyokeres have led from the front, while Declan Rice has lived up to his reputation as a playmaker.

Bayern and Arsenal are familiar foes in the UCL, and it’s Vincent Kompany’s side that leads the head-to-head record, having won eight of the previous 15 meetings in the competition.

Before Wednesday’s fixture, here’s everything you need to know:

How have Bayern Munich played this season?

Bayern are top of the Bundesliga table with 14 points after six games. They have won four games and drawn two.

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How have Arsenal played this season?

Arsenal are second in the Premier League standings with 18 points after seven games. The Gunners have won six games and lost just once.

What happened in the first and second Champions League rounds?

Bayern thrashed 10-man Bodo/Glimt 5-0 at home to kick off their UCL campaign and were held to a 3-3 draw by Viking in their next away game.

Arsenal started their campaign with a 1-0 away win over Napoli before beating Lille 3-0 at home in the second game.

Those results keep Arsenal seventh in the Champions League standings on six points and Bayern 10th on four points.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Predictions

Opta’s supercomputer has given Bayern a 46.4 percent probability of winning this fixture, while Arsenal have a 29.3 percent chance.

There are 24.3 percent odds of the game ending in a draw.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Head-to-head

(Only in the Champions League)

Matches: 15

Bayern wins: 8

Arsenal wins: 4

Draws: 3

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Form guide

(Last five matches across all competitions; latest game first)

Bayern Munich: W-D-D-W-W

Arsenal: W-W-W-L-W

Who are the top players to watch?

Harry Kane and Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich): Forward Kane has been unstoppable for Bayern this season, with his nine goals in all competitions making him their joint leading scorer alongside Olise. The England international also has six assists. Winger Diaz, on the other hand, has five goals, which include a hat-trick over RB Leipzig in the last match.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice (Arsenal): Winger Saka is Arsenal’s joint-top scorer this season, alongside Victor Gyokeres, with four goals in all competitions. Rice, on the other hand, leads the chart for the most assists (four).

Team news and predicted lineups

Bayern Munich

Olise is suspended after picking up two yellow cards inside a minute in Bayern’s 3-3 draw with Viking last week.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is doubtful, while midfielder Jamal Musiala is out for a few weeks with a thigh injury.

Predicted starting XI:

Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah; Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Lennart Kartl, Ismael Saibari, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane

Arsenal

Arsenal have three injuries in the squad – Piero Hincapie (ankle), Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and William Saliba (back).

Predicted starting XI:

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke; Kai Havertz