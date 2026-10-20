PSG score late to sink Barcelona 4-2 in Champions League blockbuster

Late strikes by Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz grab victory for PSG as they aim to win the Champions League for the third season running.

Vitinha’s superb late strike proved crucial as reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain saw off rivals Barcelona 4-2 in a dramatic game between two of the leading contenders to win this season’s Champions League.

The match on Tuesday was poised at 2-2 when the Portuguese playmaker, who came third in last year’s Ballon d’Or ranking, controlled on his chest and fired in from just outside the box in the 81st minute at the Parc des Princes.

Fabian Ruiz then sealed PSG’s third victory in as many matches in this season’s competition, as they aim to win the Champions League for the third season running.

It had briefly looked as though Barcelona would leave the French capital with a point when Lamine Yamal, who is hoping to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, stabbed in Barcelona’s second equaliser on the night.

Desire Doue had earlier opened the scoring for PSG, and Lucas Hernandez got their second goal after teenager Xavi Espart found the net for the Catalans.

The defeat is a setback for Barcelona, albeit not one that is likely to seriously hurt their prospects of advancing further in Europe’s elite club competition.

They had travelled to France on a run of 11 consecutive wins at the start of the season in all competitions. That sequence is now over, but the goals keep coming, and Yamal’s strike here was Barcelona’s 50th of the season all told.

PSG, meanwhile, have now won seven games in a row between Ligue 1 and Champions League, but they lost both Ousmane Dembele – last year’s Ballon d’Or winner – and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to injury on the night.

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It remains to be seen how seriously hurt those two attackers are, although Doue was the real star of the show here and Luis Enrique’s team are well set to comfortably reach the knockout phase at this rate.

This was the 14th meeting of the teams in the Champions League in the last 13 years, and for Barcelona it was probably not their biggest game of the week – beat Real Madrid at home this coming Sunday, and they go nine points ahead of their great rivals in La Liga.

That helps explain why Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, was left on the bench at kickoff, although Raphinha was back in the starting lineup after a recent spell out.

Fresh from winning 4-2 at Manchester City last week, PSG almost scored inside 90 seconds as Kvaratskhelia hit the post, but they were dealt a blow as Dembele came off after just 20 minutes, pulling up with a hamstring injury.

Ferran Torres replaced him, coming on to face the club he left in the summer, who themselves then lost Dani Olmo to injury as the action was interrupted.

However, Paris opened the scoring in the 38th minute following an error by Yamal – he gave away possession in his own half, and the ball came to Doue, who showed superb footwork before firing low into the bottom corner from just outside the area.

The home side were worthy of their lead at the interval, yet Barcelona drew level soon after half-time as Fermin Lopez released Espart, who drove into the box and fired in his second senior goal.

Rodri soon entered the fray for Barca, but the game became increasingly unbridled and Torres hit the post for the hosts just before Hernandez headed them back in front from a corner.

The defender was called into the side to mark Yamal in the absence of usual starting left-back Nuno Mendes. The goal was just his third for PSG in more than 100 appearances, and a first since February 2024.

That crowned a fine performance for Hernandez, but he was substituted moments later by coach Luis Enrique, and replacement Warren Zaire-Emery was at fault for Barcelona’s second equaliser.

He got caught underneath a high ball, allowing Yamal to run away and stab in his 10th goal of the campaign.

PSG had the last laugh, though, as they reminded their opponents that they remain the team to beat in Europe this season, with Vitinha making it 3-2 before Ruiz sealed the win from close range.