Andrews died in France on Friday while on tour with the Johannesburg Lions during the Champions Cup rugby tournament.

Players have stood with their heads bowed, some crying, during a minute’s silence for South African rugby player Hyron Andrews before a Champions Cup game between French side La Rochelle and the Johannesburg-based Lions.

Andrews, 31, died in France on Friday on the eve of the game, which was played at the Marcel-Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle. SA Rugby, the governing body in South Africa, and the Lions confirmed the 31-year-old lock forward’s death.

The number five shirt formerly worn by the player was placed on the field, and his face was shown on the big screen inside the stadium with his full name written out: Hyron Diego Andrews.

Several Lions players were in tears on Saturday while others tilted their heads back and closed their eyes, grabbing each other tightly by the waist.

The crowd at Stade Marcel-Deflandre broke into spontaneous applause after the moment of silence, and a La Rochelle shirt was handed by the French club to the Lions staff.

Television images showed Lions players forming a circle in their dressing room moments before walking out to play the match. La Rochelle players, led out by France forward Gregory Alldritt, wore black armbands.

La Rochelle backs coach Remi Tales told match broadcaster beIN SPORTS that some players from the French side went to offer their support to Lions players at the team hotel on Friday. It was agreed after discussions between the two sides that the game would go ahead, Tales added. La Rochelle won it 31-14.

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La Rochelle prosecutor Arnaud Laraize told The Associated Press news agency on Friday that Andrews was found in a shower cubicle, which was locked from the inside, on Friday morning. He had undergone a hammam session about an hour earlier.

Andrews had shown no signs of health problems in the preceding days, according to his entourage. An investigation into the cause of death has been opened and an autopsy was due to be carried out.

SA Rugby said Andrews died after a fall. The player also represented the KZN Sharks and Sale Sharks in England.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Hyron. He was not only a gifted rugby player but also a cherished member of our Lions family, having recently joined us this season,” said Rudolf Straeuli, the CEO of SA Rugby.

Sale Sharks joined the tributes to Andrews, sending “heartfelt condolences to his wife, their beautiful boys and the rest of his family and friends and everyone at Lions Rugby”.

Andrews played 45 times for Sale.

“Hyron was just a brilliant guy and a brilliant teammate. He was so skilled on the field but, off it, he was always someone you would want to have a beer with,” Sharks Director of Rugby Alex Sanderson said. “He was funny and charismatic in his own unique, dry way and the lads, to a man, loved playing with him and being around him.”