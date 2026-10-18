The Argentinian goalkeeper is stretchered off after a collision during Chelsea’s visit to Everton and later undergoes surgery.

Share Chelsea’s injury-hit Emi Martinez will return to action ‘in a few weeks’ on social media

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez says he will be “back in a few weeks” after undergoing surgery following a clash of heads during Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Everton in the Premier League.

Martinez and Jarrad Branthwaite came together on Saturday when Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall whipped a free kick into the box, and although the Everton defender was back on his feet after treatment, the Chelsea goalkeeper required treatment from paramedics.

The 34-year-old ‌‌Argentinian was eventually strapped to a stretcher and carried off the field before being taken to hospital with a concussion as media in Argentina reported he had suffered a jaw injury in the collision.

Martinez, wearing a hospital gown, posted on social media on Sunday: “Thanks to everyone for the messages. The operation went well.

“The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean ⁠⁠sheet. In a few weeks we’ll be back.”

Martinez’s injury forced ⁠⁠Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso to give Mike Penders his Premier League debut, and the 21-year-old keeper helped Chelsea keep their first clean sheet in the league since January.

Penders, a Belgian youth international, will ⁠⁠likely have to step in until Martinez is cleared to return to training.

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the league ⁠⁠next Saturday, followed by a League Cup fourth-round game ⁠⁠at Liverpool on October 28 and a home Premier League match against Manchester United three days later.