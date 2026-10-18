Sport|Football

Chelsea’s injury-hit Emi Martinez will return to action ‘in a few weeks’

The Argentinian goalkeeper is stretchered off after a collision during Chelsea’s visit to Everton and later undergoes surgery.

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2026 Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez receives medical attention after sustaining an injury in the Premier League match at Everton on October 17, 2026 [Phil Noble/Reuters]
By Reuters and The Associated Press
Published On 18 Oct 2026

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez says he will be “back in a few weeks” after undergoing surgery following a clash of heads during Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Everton in the Premier League.

Martinez and Jarrad Branthwaite came together on Saturday when Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall whipped a free kick into the box, and although the Everton defender was back on his feet after treatment, the Chelsea goalkeeper required treatment from paramedics.

The 34-year-old ‌‌Argentinian was eventually strapped to a stretcher and carried off the field before being taken to hospital with a concussion as media in Argentina reported he had suffered a jaw injury in the collision.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2026 Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez collides with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS.. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Martinez collides with Branthwaite while claiming the ball [Phil Noble/Reuters]

Martinez, wearing a hospital gown, posted on social media on Sunday: “Thanks to everyone for the messages. The operation went well.

“The most important thing is that we won and kept a clean ⁠⁠sheet. In a few weeks we’ll be back.”

Martinez’s injury forced ⁠⁠Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso to give Mike Penders his Premier League debut, and the 21-year-old keeper helped Chelsea keep their first clean sheet in the league since January.

Penders, a Belgian youth international, will ⁠⁠likely have to step in until Martinez is cleared to return to training.

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the league ⁠⁠next Saturday, followed by a League Cup fourth-round game ⁠⁠at Liverpool on October 28 and a home Premier League match against Manchester United three days later.

Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper #26 Emiliano Martinez is taken off on a stretcher after a clash of heads with Everton's English defender #04 Jarrad Branthwaite during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 17, 2026. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /
Martinez is taken off on a stretcher [Peter Powell/AFP]

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