The Gunners failed to score in their last two visits to the City Ground, as both matches ended in goalless draws.

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Who: Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

What: English Premier League

Where: City Ground, Nottingham, United Kingdom

When: Sunday, October 18 , at 4:30pm (15:30 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 12:30 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream

Arsenal will try to end their goal drought at the City Ground when they play Nottingham Forest on Sunday – the Gunners failed to score in their last two visits, as both matches ended in goalless draws.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said his side had learned lessons from their “extremely average” performance at Brighton before the international break as they returned to winning ways against Leeds last weekend.

The Spaniard was left to stew for 21 days after the 3-0 humbling at the Amex last month – the first defeat of the season for the Premier League champions.

But the Gunners got that performance out of their system at the Emirates last Saturday, coming from behind to beat Leeds 2-1.

Arsenal also cruised to a 3-0 home win over Lille in midweek to extend their perfect start in the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner was beaten on his return to Crystal Palace as Daichi Kamada’s first Premier League goal inspired the Eagles’ 3-1 win last weekend.

Arsenal headed into this weekend in second place in the Premier League, three points behind Manchester City, while Nottingham Forest were 15th.

What happened in Arsenal’s last Premier League game?

Arsenal got back on track as the Premier League champions survived a scare to beat Leeds, although Arteta’s side were in danger of a second successive loss when they fell behind at the Emirates Stadium.

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James Justin fired Leeds ahead in the 55th minute after Arsenal failed to clear Gabriel Gudmundsson’s cross.

Arteta had admitted Arsenal were nursing a “pain in the tummy” from the Brighton loss, but Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori found the cure when he converted Ben White’s header from close range in the 62nd minute.

Arsenal showcased their strength in depth as substitute Bruno Guimaraes drilled the winner from the edge of the area just six minutes after coming off the bench.

The Brazilian’s first goal at the Emirates since his close-season move from Newcastle made it five wins from six league matches for the Gunners.

What happened in Forest’s last Premier League game?

Glasner had led Palace to a shock FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City in 2025 and masterminded their UEFA Conference League success in May.

But the 52-year-old Austrian opted to quit Selhurst Park after reported issues with the club’s hierarchy over their transfer policy, opening the way for his move to Forest.

He was greeted warmly by Palace fans before kickoff and it looked like being a victorious return for Glasner when Forest’s Dan Ndoye opened the scoring in the third minute.

But Forest wasted a host of chances to increase their lead and Japan midfielder Kamada levelled in the 41st minute to end his long wait for a top-flight goal.

Jefferson Lerma nodded Palace in front in first-half stoppage time and Yeremy Pino’s 59th-minute goal sent Glasner home empty-handed.

What have the managers said about the game?

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager:

“We’re going to try really hard to score goals and to prevent goals as well. It’s going to be a really tough match, they’re an extremely well-coached team.

“We know that, we already have experience with Oliver [Glasner] in the past and they’re a team that at home can create a really special momentum, so we are ready for it.”

Oliver Glasner, Forest manager:

“In every game this season [Arsenal] were outrunning the opposition. It’s incredible. The effort and the mindset Mikel [Arteta] has created there is incredible.

“This makes it so tough to play against them and you see it from every single player. They have so many world-class players they can react from the bench.”

Prediction:

The Opta supercomputer has made Arsenal the clear favourites, with a win probability of 58.3 percent. Forest were given a 20.4 percent chance of winning, a draw is 21.3 percent.

Head-to-head

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Matches: 109

Arsenal wins: 56

Forest wins: 29

Draws: 24

Last five encounters:

January 17, 2026: Forest 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

September 13, 2025: Arsenal 3-0 Forest (Premier League)

February 26, 2025: Forest 0-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

November 23, 2024: Arsenal 3-0 Forest (Premier League)

January 30, 2024: Forest 1-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

The last time Forest beat Arsenal was a 1-0 victory at the City Ground in May 2023, courtesy of a goal by Taiwo Awoniyi, which ended the Gunners’ title hopes that year.

What happened the last time the clubs played?

Arsenal missed a slew of chances in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest in January as a dogged defensive performance from Forest and wasteful finishing from the Arsenal forwards meant they took only a point from a game they dominated for long spells.

The best chance of the game fell to Arsenal substitute Bukayo Saka, who headed a Declan Rice cross back towards the far post, but Forest keeper Matz Sels pulled off a superb fingertip save to deny him.

Forest’s team news

Striker Igor Jesus and defender Nicolo Savona remain unavailable due to calf and knee injuries, respectively.

Key playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White is struggling with a minor muscular problem and is a doubt, while centre-back Nikola Milenkovic is back in training after a knee injury and could feature.

Predicted starting XI:

Sels (goalkeeper); Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Delap

Arsenal’s team news

Winger Christos Tzolis (hamstring) and centre-back William Saliba (back) are unavailable for the Gunners.

Arteta said midfielder Martin Zubimendi could be fit to face Forest, but defender Piero Hincapie would likely miss the trip to the City Ground.

The pair suffered freak ankle injuries during a training session on the Emirates Stadium pitch after last week’s win against Leeds.

“Piero is evolving really well,” said Arteta. “Knowing his character and the way he pushes everybody, I’m sure it’s not going to take long, but he will probably need another week or two.

“Zubi looks much better, he already looked much better today. We have another session tomorrow (Saturday) and after that we will assess whether he’s available to play against Forest.”

Predicted starting XI:

Raya (goalkeeper); White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz