Manchester Utd have ‘moved on’ from Martinez outburst, says Carrick

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick says club have ‘moved on’ from Lisandro Martinez blast before Leeds trip.

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Michael Carrick said Manchester United had “moved on” from Lisandro Martinez’s outburst aimed at the club’s hierarchy this week, saying it was “really not a drama for us as a group”.

Argentina defender Martinez took aim at the hierarchy of the struggling club following United’s 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, saying Carrick had been left with an under-strength squad.

The centre-back criticised technical director Jason Wilcox, saying he had “100 percent” expected more investment during the summer transfer window after United finished third in the Premier League last season.

It is understood Martinez has been fined for his outburst, but Carrick said he would be in United’s squad for the Premier League match at Leeds on Sunday.

“It’s done, really,” Carrick said at his pre-match news conference on Friday when asked about Martinez’s comments and his subsequent apology and punishment.

“We’ve moved on from that,” he said. “It was one of those things. He has come out and acknowledged the situation, and as a group we’ve moved on.

“It is really not a drama for us as a group. The boys have trained really well; there was a really good feeling around training this morning.”

Martinez issues apology, but Keane calls Man Utd a ‘circus’

Martinez, 28, issued an apology on Thursday, saying he had held positive talks with the club’s leadership and Carrick.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity,” he said in a post on Instagram.

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“The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.”

Former United captain Roy Keane branded the situation at his former club as “a bit of a circus”.

United travel to Elland Road, the home of one of their fiercest rivals, with just two wins from nine games in all competitions this season.

They are 13th in the Premier League, with just one win from six matches and drew their last match 1-1 against 10-man Tottenham.