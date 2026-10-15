Real Madrid’s Vinicius says he’s being targeted by referees

Vinicius wants protection for players like himself, Yamal and Alvarez ‘who bring something different to the game.’

Vinicius Junior is not happy with how he is being treated by referees and wants more protection for talented players like him, Lamine Yamal and Julian Alvarez.

The Brazil forward spoke out after Real Madrid’s 4-3 come-from-behind win at Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He acknowledged that he is going through a slump, but said he had “no doubt” he will regain his best form soon.

The match against Roma came hours after he was handed a four-game suspension in the Spanish league after being sent off for pulling the hair of an opponent and for protesting against the referee.

“I don’t recall any other player receiving a four-match suspension. I tried to move the player in front of me out of the way and I ended up getting caught in his hair,” Vinicius said.

“That was it – a red card – which is why I was so surprised. I didn’t say a single offensive word to the referee that would warrant a four-match ban. But when it comes to Vini, it’s all too easy.

“The opposing team will always say it’s justified and the press will say the same. I understand that. I’m here to keep evolving and improving, because I know where I’ve come from and what I’m capable of achieving,” Vinicius added.

“It’s understandable for the opposing fans to jeer me, because my job is to score goals against their team, but I don’t get the referees.

“I’ve seen the stats: I’ve been on the receiving end of 500 fouls, yet that has only resulted in five red cards. In the end, the yellow cards always seem to go to Vini, to the attacking players. We need to protect the players who bring something different to the game, like Lamine at Barcelona or Julian at Atleti. Defenders are allowed to foul me the entire match but in the end it’s me who gets the card.”

Madrid coach Jose Mourinho complained about the timing of the announcement of the suspension.

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“Do you think it’s normal for a player from a Spanish team, preparing for an important match that’s also crucial for Spanish football, to find out about his four-match suspension just two hours before kickoff?” Mourinho said.

“We were on the bus about to arrive at the stadium when we found out … they’ve started doing things without any shame.”

Vinicius, who hasn’t scored for Madrid since August, was replaced in the 59th minute of Madrid’s victory before the team rallied from 3-1 down.

“I’m working to get back to my best as soon as possible,” Vinicius said. “I know I’m not at my peak right now, but I’ve been through worse and even when people have doubted me, I’ve always stood up for this club. That’s why I signed a six-year contract extension.

“The good run of form will return and the goals will come back, too. I’m certain of that. I have no doubt. I’m here to help the team.”

The 26-year-old Vinicius has scored only two goals for club and country this season, one for Madrid in the team’s second league match and another with Brazil in a friendly against Australia in September.

He downplayed his frustration after Mourinho substituted him on Wednesday.

“It’s natural for me to get upset when I’m substituted because I always want to play every single match. I’m well aware of my current form and how I’m playing. I’m here to help the team and sometimes you have to come off so that other players can get on and change the dynamic,” he said.

“Mourinho and I have a great relationship. He’s always straight with me. Of course I got a little annoyed when I came off today, but that’s normal. In the end he was right, the team improved and that’s what matters most.”

Vinícius was replaced by Endrick, who scored an 85th-minute equaliser before Antonio Rudiger gave Madrid the win in the 90th.

“This is Real Madrid. We needed a match like this to shift the dynamic and turn the season around a bit,” Vinicius said. “It’s going to help and give us a boost because the younger players stepped up. They played a great game.

“Endrick played an incredible match. He scored and really helped us out. That’s why he was named man of the match.”

Because of his suspension, Vinicius will miss Sunday’s home match against Sevilla and the following week’s trip for “el Clasico” against Barcelona. He will also miss away matches at Racing Santander and Valencia.