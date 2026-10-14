Man City’s appeal over 114 charges to be heard by January, regulator says

Manchester City have contested the guilty verdict and the appeal will be heard by mid or end January.

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Manchester City’s appeal after being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules is expected to be heard by January, according to the chair of English football’s independent regulator.

“The Premier League has said that they want to get this resolved within the season, and actually, of course, it’s not the Premier League, it’s an independent commission that’s actually going to hear this, made up of three retired judges or lawyers,” Independent Football Regulator (IFR) chair David Kogan told Times Radio on Wednesday.

“My understanding is that there is a prescribed process, which is 12 weeks, and so people are assuming this will actually be heard by the middle or the end of January,” he added.

“But as I say, it’s not our process, it’s that of the Premier League’s independent commission. What I don’t think we can do is take any judgment until we’re quite clear.”

City, who have repeatedly maintained they are innocent of any wrongdoing, are currently top of the Premier League table with six wins out of six following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat of Liverpool.

No sanction has been announced, but City could face a heavy points deduction leading to relegation. There has even been speculation they could be stripped of the three Premier League titles they won between 2009 and 2018.

IFR’s Kogan said on Tuesday he would resign if there was political interference in any future IFR investigations of City.

An independent commission found the club guilty on charges of breaking financial rules between 2009 and 2018. It had been accused of using ‘sham’ contracts to artificially inflate revenues and reduce reported costs by more than 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham was criticised for his initial comments on the case, saying he would be “really concerned” if City’s Abu Dhabi owners left the club following the verdict.

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Downing Street later had to backtrack, saying no one was “above the rules”.

Burnham, who was mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 to June 2026, has since published all of his dealings with the City hierarchy.

“We’ve had absolutely no interference from anybody since we created the regulator a year ago,” Kogan said. “We cannot, when regulating football, be subject to political interference on decisions we make about owners, directors or anything else.”

“And I won’t actually be prepared to run an organisation which is subject to that degree of interference,” he added.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said last week he “completely trusts” the club and believes it will win its appeal.