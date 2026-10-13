Ronaldo scores, waves Saudi scarf in Al-Nassr’s win after security delay

Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League game in Riyadh was delayed for one hour due to a security warning amid Houthi attacks.

Cristiano Ronaldo lapped up adulation in Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League win at home, when the captain scored his team’s second goal and waved a Saudi scarf afterwards as a security threat caused a long delay in Riyadh.

The Saudi Pro League champions beat ⁠Uzbekistan’s Neftchi 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite at Al-Awwal Park on Monday, after a delayed start to the game in the capital due to a threat of missile attacks from Yemen’s Houthis.

Kick-off was delayed after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued a safety warning 15 minutes before ⁠the scheduled start time in Riyadh, which has been targeted by missiles fired from the Houthis in recent days.

The crowd remained in their seats as the teams waited in their dressing rooms.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had twice intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles launched Monday by the Houthi rebels towards Riyadh. At least three explosions could be heard Monday night in the city.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence, which had warned residents through alerts sent to their phones, later said the danger had passed.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting in Yemen said its forces intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh, as the city reeled from attacks that have killed at least 14 people in recent days.

Residents of Riyadh reported several powerful explosions on Monday night, moments after a text message to their phones warned of an aerial threat.

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The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous areas, including the capital, Sanaa, said their target in Riyadh had been King Khalid International Airport.

The renewed attacks came as King Khalid airport in Riyadh remains closed after a Houthi attack on Saturday that killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 300. Another strike on Sunday killed one person and wounded 11.

Ange Postecoglou’s side shook off the interruption to go in front ⁠through Angelo in the 33rd minute with a deflected strike before Ronaldo doubled the lead nine minutes later.

The 41-year-old struck after Sadio Mane delivered a looping cross from the left that Aiman Yahya directed into Ronaldo’s path with his chest, and the Portuguese forward lashed the ‌ball into the bottom corner with a shot on the turn.

Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi six minutes into the second half, but Ikromjon Alibaev’s red card for a foul on Mohamed Simakan in the 65th minute and an own goal by Anvarjon Gofurov 13 minutes later sealed the win for Al-Nassr.

Following the win, Ronaldo and his teammates applauded the sparse home crowd behind Al-Nassr’s goal.

As he strolled around the goal, a supporter passed on a green Saudi neck scarf to Ronaldo, who waved it with one hand before draping it around his neck.

Meanwhile, defending champions Al-Ahli scored twice in the second half to pick up their first win of the new ⁠campaign as Marino Pusic’s side beat Al-Wasl from the United ⁠Arab Emirates 3-1.

Roger Ibanez put Al-Ahli ahead with a 20th-minute header, but Pedro Malheiro levelled in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Goals from Trincao and Feras Al-Brikan in the 58th and 91st minutes respectively ⁠moved Al-Ahli onto four points from their opening two matches.

“We created also in the first half, but in the second half we ⁠made our goals, and I think that was the ⁠difference,” said Trincao. “Physically we were a little bit better, and that was the key to changing the game.”

Houssine Rahimi scored twice as Al-Ain defeated Air Force Club 4-1 in Basra, while Hossein Goudarzi’s 60th-minute goal earned Iran’s ‌Esteghlal a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa.

A last-minute penalty from Dostonbek Khamdamov salvaged a 1-1 draw for Pakhtakor against Brendan Rodgers’ Al-Qadsiah in Tashkent, while Tractor from Iran were ‌held ‌to a 0-0 draw by Qatar’s Al-Shamal.

The top eight finishers in the 16-team league phase in both East and West Asia will progress to the knockout rounds.