Mohamed Salah sets Turkish Super Lig record for Trabzonspor

Salah becomes first player with 10 goal contributions, seven goals and three assists after Trabzonspor beat Samsunspor 3-0.

Mohamed Salah has set a new record in Turkiye’s top flight of club football, becoming the first player to have 10 goal contributions in his first seven games for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Egyptian icon provided an assist in Trabzonspor’s 3-0 win over Samsunspor on Saturday and took his goal-assist tally to three in addition to his seven goals in as many fixtures in a prolific start to his career in Turkiye since his move from Liverpool.

The 10 goal contributions in seven games are a record for any player in the Super Lig.

The 34-year-old joined the Turkish side from the English Premier League club in August on a two-year contract in what was then seen as a surprise move.

Salah was a free agent after leaving the Anfield club at the end of the last season in English football.

When his move to Trabzonspor was completed, Salah was greeted by throngs of fans on his arrival in Istanbul.

The Egypt captain made his competitive ⁠debut for ⁠Trabzonspor off the bench in their Turkish Super Lig season opener against Kasimpasa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

A month later, he scored a hat-trick and provided an assist as Trabzonspor thrashed defending champions Galatasaray 4-0 at home, handing the ⁠⁠⁠⁠Istanbul side their first defeat of the season.

Trabzonspor are seven-time Turkish champions and finished third last season.