Kipchoge is attempting ⁠⁠to run a marathon on all seven ​continents over two years as part of his ‘World Tour’ campaign.

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Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has won his first marathon in three years, with the Kenyan great cruising to victory in Melbourne, Australia.

The most decorated marathoner in history crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 10 seconds, two seconds under the race record, on Sunday.

It was his first victory over the distance since Berlin in 2023 and part of his “World Tour” to raise funds for causes he believes in.

The 41-year-old former world record-holder announced in 2025 that he planned to complete marathons on all seven continents, including Antarctica, over two years.

Melbourne was the third stop after South Africa and Brazil.

He broke away inside the last 10km on a course that partly used the Australian Formula One track at Albert Park and finished inside the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“On the course, it was really wonderful; I enjoyed seeing people standing, cheering, and shouting my name,” Kipchoge said, looking fresh at the finish.

‘My body is still peaking’

Kipchoge would have gone faster, but he slowed down at the MCG, waving to fans.

“It was actually different – running on a beautiful course, but also running on the Formula One track, and above all else, finishing on a cricket ground,” he added.

“I believe that my body is still peaking – still able to compete with the next generation.

“The oldest athlete ⁠⁠is still competing, but I am happy to run with the Gen Zs. I [increased] the pace after 30km to ⁠⁠see whether I can run well and beat the [race record]. My ⁠⁠plan went well.”

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Australian Thomas ⁠⁠Do Canto finished second behind Kipchoge at 2:10:35, while compatriot Reece Edwards was third at 2:14:33.

New Zealand’s Camille French ‌‌won the women’s race in 2:28:25, followed by Australian Sinead Diver at 2:28:49 and Nichola Sheridan ‌‌of ‌‌Ireland at 2:29:13.