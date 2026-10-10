Ronaldo suspended by Portugal FA after leaving camp and criticising coach

After saying he deserved to be ‌disciplined, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo got what he asked for Saturday as he was provisionally suspended by ⁠his national team.

The Portuguese Football Federation opened disciplinary proceedings against the team captain after he walked out of camp during the just-completed international break following a ⁠miscommunication with head coach Jorge Jesus.

In a letter that was revealed this week, Ronaldo said he was told by Jesus he would be used as a substitute ⁠in a Nations League match against Norway. Ronaldo warmed up along the sideline, but did not see playing time.

Before the following match against Denmark, the 41-year-old striker departed camp after notifying the federation he was leaving.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, ‌following a decision by the Non-Professional Section on October 9, 2026,” the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement.

Ronaldo has already returned to his club team, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, and scored a goal in a 3-0 victory over Diriyah on Friday.

In his explanation of his actions, Ronaldo admitted that his decision to leave camp was not the best way to handle the situation. But he ⁠added that Jesus “broke his word” on more than one ⁠occasion.

“I owe my national team teammates an apology for leaving the training camp,” Ronaldo said. “Despite the absolute breach of trust in the coach’s word, as anyone who witnessed our conversations can testify, I should not have ⁠done it. The responsibility is exclusively mine.”

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After just participating in his sixth World Cup for Portugal this year, Ronaldo said ⁠he is open to discipline. According to reports, the ⁠federation’s regulations call for a suspension of anywhere from a month to six months for a player who “abandons” national team activity.

“The consequence of my actions should be assessed and punished by the [federation],” Ronaldo said. “The punishment should ‌not have any mitigating circumstances. I am not just any player; I am the captain of the team, and that constitutes an aggravating factor.”

After playing in 234 matches for ‌his ‌national team and scoring 146 goals, Ronaldo said he still has the desire to play for Portugal in the future. Portugal has Nations League matches scheduled against Denmark and Wales next month.