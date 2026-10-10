West Indies beat India as Hope’s hundred secures record T20 chase

Shai Hope’s hundred and Sherfane Rutherford’s fifty lead West Indies in record 252 chase to level series 1-1.

Shai Hope has hit an unbeaten 102 off only 45 balls as the West Indies have beaten India in their highest successful Twenty20 run chase.

Hope hit nine sixes and six boundaries on Friday in his second T20 hundred as the West Indies finished with 252-4 in reply to India’s 249-5 and won by six wickets in Ranchi, India, with nine balls to spare.

Overall, it was the second highest successful run chase in T20 history. South Africa’s 259-4 was the highest against the West Indies in March.

Sherfane Rutherford played another supporting role to Hope with 84 off 37 balls, including seven sixes and seven fours.

For India, Sanju Samson scored 82 off 41 balls.

The five-match series stands at 1-1. Indore hosts the third T20 on Sunday.

The West Indies brought in left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and made India bat.

Samson and Abhishek Sharma scored 42 runs in 24 balls. Ishan Kishan hit a quick-fire 43 off 22 balls, and Samson reached 50 off 21 balls. Overall, he hit four sixes and nine fours.

India took 79-1 in the powerplay and brought up 100 off 8.1 overs. The Kishan-Samson partnership added 97 off only 43 balls.

Roston Chase then bowled Kishan in the 12th over and Shivam Dube two overs later. Chase finished with 3-24 in four overs.

India was down to 162-4 in the 15th over when Samson fell to Shamar Springer.

Shreyas Iyer hit 40 off 18 balls, accompanied by Tilak Varma’s 44 not out off 18 balls as the duo helped India finish on a high after hitting six sixes between them.

Despite their partnership of 83 from 32 balls, India fell shy of 250 but still achieved its eighth highest total in T20s.

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Hope then led the West Indies’ charge by smoking 50 off 24 balls while losing three partners in the powerplay.

Mayank Yadav (3-36) bowled opener Kamil Pooran on four and Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck.

Hope and Rovman Powell (24) resurrected the innings before Yadav got his third and bowled Powell.

That brought Hope and Rutherford together, and they added 120 off 54 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav sent back Rutherford in the 15th over, and the West Indies were still some distance away.

Romario Shepherd hit 34 off 13 balls with three sixes to provide the finishing flourish.

At the other end, Hope reached 100 off 45 balls, his second 50 coming off 21 balls.

It was Hope’s third century against India in four innings across T20s and ODIs.