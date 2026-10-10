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England international Cole Palmer signs new Chelsea deal until 2034

Attacking midfielder Palmer has become a key figure in Chelsea’s squad since his arrival from Man City in 2023.

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Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer has extended his stay at the London club until 2034 [Matthew Childs/Reuters]
By Reuters
Published On 10 Oct 2026

Chelsea ‌attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has ⁠signed a ⁠contract extension that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2034, the ⁠Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 24-year-old England international has become a ⁠key figure since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, scoring 91 goals in 138 appearances across all competitions.

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He was ‌part of the squad that won the Club World Cup in 2025 and the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League.

“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of ⁠confidence so it was ⁠only right to sign,” Palmer said. “Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions.

“I ⁠feel like we win major trophies here consistently.”

Chelsea have ⁠agreed long-term contracts with several first-team players and emerging talent. Forward Joao Pedro recently signed a deal through 2034, and winger ‌Pedro Neto agreed a six-year contract last month.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Chelsea - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - August 24, 2026 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has won two trophies with Chelsea since joining them in 2023 [Matthew Childs/Reuters]

Chelsea boss Alonso says Palmer is committed to England

Earlier on Friday, Chelsea ⁠manager Xabi ⁠Alonso insisted Palmer ‌remains committed to playing for England after the attacker drew criticism for missing the recent international break due to injury.

Palmer, ⁠left out of England’s World Cup squad this year after a persistent groin injury affected his ⁠form, was called up by Thomas Tuchel for Nations League fixtures against Spain, Czechia and Croatia.

However, Palmer was forced to pull out of the squad due ‌to a recurrence of the issue, with Tuchel saying the midfielder “misses too many opportunities” to play in an England shirt.

Asked about Tuchel’s comments, Alonso told reporters: “The most important thing for Cole is to be fully fit, that he ⁠enjoys his game, that he is ⁠feeling OK.

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“Whenever he is not, like in the Brentford game, we could see that he was struggling. He’s committed but he needs ⁠to be fully fit to play. We need him – the club and ⁠the national team,” the Spaniard ⁠added.

“Now he’s fine. He’s been feeling better this week. We use the ‌first two weeks for him to recover. It’s a little bit from the pubalgia (groin injury) he had.”

Chelsea, ‌10th ‌in the Premier League standings, host 17th-placed Bournemouth later on Saturday.

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