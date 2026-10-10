Attacking midfielder Palmer has become a key figure in Chelsea’s squad since his arrival from Man City in 2023.

Chelsea ‌attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has ⁠signed a ⁠contract extension that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2034, the ⁠Premier League club announced on Saturday.

The 24-year-old England international has become a ⁠key figure since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, scoring 91 goals in 138 appearances across all competitions.

He was ‌part of the squad that won the Club World Cup in 2025 and the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League.

“Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of ⁠confidence so it was ⁠only right to sign,” Palmer said. “Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions.

“I ⁠feel like we win major trophies here consistently.”

Chelsea have ⁠agreed long-term contracts with several first-team players and emerging talent. Forward Joao Pedro recently signed a deal through 2034, and winger ‌Pedro Neto agreed a six-year contract last month.

Chelsea boss Alonso says Palmer is committed to England

Earlier on Friday, Chelsea ⁠manager Xabi ⁠Alonso insisted Palmer ‌remains committed to playing for England after the attacker drew criticism for missing the recent international break due to injury.

Palmer, ⁠left out of England’s World Cup squad this year after a persistent groin injury affected his ⁠form, was called up by Thomas Tuchel for Nations League fixtures against Spain, Czechia and Croatia.

However, Palmer was forced to pull out of the squad due ‌to a recurrence of the issue, with Tuchel saying the midfielder “misses too many opportunities” to play in an England shirt.

Asked about Tuchel’s comments, Alonso told reporters: “The most important thing for Cole is to be fully fit, that he ⁠enjoys his game, that he is ⁠feeling OK.

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“Whenever he is not, like in the Brentford game, we could see that he was struggling. He’s committed but he needs ⁠to be fully fit to play. We need him – the club and ⁠the national team,” the Spaniard ⁠added.

“Now he’s fine. He’s been feeling better this week. We use the ‌first two weeks for him to recover. It’s a little bit from the pubalgia (groin injury) he had.”

Chelsea, ‌10th ‌in the Premier League standings, host 17th-placed Bournemouth later on Saturday.