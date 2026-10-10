Barcelona beat Getafe as Gordon scores his first goal

Barcelona make it six wins from six with a 3-0 win against Getafe as Anthony Gordon scores his first goal for club.

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Anthony Gordon scored his first goal for Barcelona as the Spanish champions extended their perfect start in La Liga with a 3-0 win over Getafe on Saturday.

England international Gordon opened the scoring in the second minute, and Gabriel Jesus added another after half an hour for the league leaders, who have won every match they have played this season.

French defender Jules Kounde tucked home the third from Lamine Yamal’s cross to cap Barca’s solid win against Jose Bordalas’s side at Camp Nou.

Barca moved five points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who won 2-1 at Alaves earlier, and lead Real Madrid, fourth, by nine points before Los Blancos host Villarreal later on.

Barca were without their top scorer Raphinha, who sustained a hamstring problem during the international break with Brazil.

Flick replaced him with former Arsenal striker and Selecao compatriot Jesus, and his side came roaring out of the blocks.

Gordon, who has impressed since joining before this season, grabbed his first Barca goal with a low deflected effort after bundling his way past three players.

The winger was Barca’s brightest spark in the first half, continuing his fine goalscoring form for England in the recent Nations League matches.

Barca defender Eric Garcia forced a save from Getafe goalkeeper David Soria with a drive from distance as Flick’s side controlled the game.

Getafe defender Zaid Romero gave the ball away in his own box for Barca’s second, passing it straight to Jesus, who stroked into the bottom corner.

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Soria denied Olmo before Yamal teed up Kounde for the third.

The defender, making a record 194th appearance for Barca for a French player, overtaking Eric Abidal, was on hand to turn home from close range from teenage star Yamal’s cross.

Barca, who also won their Champions League opener, have nine victories from nine matches across all competitions.