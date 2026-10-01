The rivals have been grouped together again, along with holders Australia as ICC announces schedule for the tournament.

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Cricket’s most heated and biggest-selling fixture, India vs Pakistan, will have at least one meeting at the World Cup 2027, according to the schedule announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Johannesburg will host the group-stage fixture between the bitter rivals, as well as the final, the ICC revealed in the schedule released on Thursday.

A total of 12 venues will host the matches between the 12 participants across three countries: South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The India-Pakistan match is scheduled for October 10, 2027 in Johannesburg, which will also host the November 21, 2027 final.

The South Asian neighbours could meet for a second time in the Super Seven stage of the competition, and for a third time in the final, should both qualify for it.

It will be the fourth consecutive 50-over World Cup. The most lucrative group-stage match of the tournament will be guaranteed by drawing both India and Pakistan in the same group in a ballot held behind closed doors, unlike other major global sporting events.

The 12 nations are split into two groups:

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, qualifier.

Group B: New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, qualifier.

The two qualifiers will be confirmed after a 10-team tournament early next year. The winner will advance to the group stage of the mega event. The losing finalist and the two losing semifinalists will play the Super Series in Namibia ahead of the World Cup, with the winner advancing as the second qualifier.

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The group stage of the tournament begins in Cape Town on October 7, 2027 when defending champions Australia take on India in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. Newlands in Cape Town, which has an iconic mountain backdrop, will also host a semifinal on November 17, 2027. The second semifinal on November 18 next year will be played at Centurion’s SuperSport Park.

The ICC said that the top 10 teams in its rankings as of Tuesday have gained automatic qualification. Zimbabwe, the cohosts of the tournament, begin their campaign on October 11, 2027 with a game against Afghanistan at Bulawayo.

“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams, combining a deep passion for cricket, extraordinary destinations and a renowned warmth of welcome,” ICC chairman Jay Shah said in a statement.

After the group stage, the top three teams from each group advance to the Super 7 stage. The seventh team will be the best fourth-place side across the two groups.

The ICC said that, to provide clarity for fans, teams and stakeholders, a number of teams have been pre-seeded into the designated Super 7 stage, no matter where they finish among the top three during the group stage.

England will play two group games in Namibia, while a newly built Victoria Falls ground in Zimbabwe hosts the final game of the group stage between the co-hosts and India on October 24, 2027. An additional three games in the Super 7 stage will also be hosted at the same venue.

The top four teams after the Super 7 phase advance to the semifinals. The top finisher will play against the fourth-placed team, with the second- and third-placed teams going head-to-head in the other semi-final.