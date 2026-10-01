India to face Pakistan in Asian Games men’s cricket final

India defeated Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semis to book their spot with Pakistan for a first-ever Asian Games clash.

India humiliated a second-string Sri Lanka side by 124 runs at the Asian Games to book a gold-medal decider against rivals Pakistan in the T20 tournament, marking the first time the two sides will meet at the continental event.

The day after India’s depleted one-day international team completed the second-highest successful chase in an eight-wicket win over the West Indies, Shreyas Iyer’s T20 side dismissed Sri Lanka for 45 in 9.5 overs at Korogi Athletic Park on Thursday after setting them 170 for victory.

Pace supremo Jasprit Bumrah (2-7) set the tone with two wickets in the first five balls, trapping Sineth Jayawardena lbw for a duck and having number three Sohan de Livera caught behind for nought.

Panicky opener Lasith Croospulle was then run out with a ludicrous dash for a single as Sri Lanka slumped to three for two.

Two more run-outs followed as Sri Lanka collapsed on a warm and sunny afternoon, with number four Nuwanidu Fernando, the second innings’ top scorer, out for 15.

Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma finished with 2-2 from five balls.

India were not overly impressive in their own batting against outgunned opponents, but Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten 80 from 46 balls to anchor their innings and opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made 38.

In the earlier semifinal, middle-order batter Abdul Samad blasted an unbeaten 30 off 15 balls to help Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in a match reduced to 13 overs a side due to a wet outfield.

Towhid Hridoy made 42 as Bangladesh set an imposing 112 for victory in the shortened match, with Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim taking 3-26.

Advertisement

The semifinalists all reached the last four by virtue of their international rankings, with all four quarterfinals abandoned due to rain.

India will bid for back-to-back men’s cricket titles, three years after taking the gold in Hangzhou courtesy of the ranking rule when their final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.

Over on the women’s side, India defended their title as Sri Lanka settled for silver once again, while Pakistan defeated Bangladesh for bronze.

No handshake again?

The blockbuster clash has been headlined by the infamous question of whether there will be a customary handshake after political tensions between India and Pakistan have spilled onto the pitch in the past year.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during an Asia Cup clash last September and refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister.

When Pakistan faced India in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Sri Lanka, the teams steered clear of handshakes and repeated the practice at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year in England, as well as their group-stage match in the Women’s Asia Cup.

Last month, the India women’s team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi after winning the Asia Cup Cricket final.