The Portuguese oversaw two defeats in the qualifying round for AFCON 2027 since taking the job again on September 2.

Share Queiroz quits as Ghana coach less than a month after reappointment on social media

Carlos Queiroz has left his job as Ghana coach after a damaging defeat to Gambia in the qualifying round for the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 deepened the Black Stars’ latest crisis.

The Ghana Football Association said on Thursday that it had mutually agreed with the veteran Portuguese coach to terminate his contract, barely a month after reappointing him for a new mandate.

“This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else,” Queiroz said in a parting message published on the association’s website.

He added that “the necessary conditions were not fully established, and our recent performance added to the decision to bring this journey to an end.”

The decision followed Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in an AFCON qualifying match, a result made more painful by the four-time African champions surrendering a 2-0 lead at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ernest Nuamah and Felix Afena-Gyan had put Ghana in control before Gambia struck four times to complete a remarkable turnaround. Ghana had already lost 2-0 away to Ivory Coast and sit bottom of Group C without a point after two matches.

Queiroz leaves with a poor record of one win, two draws and four defeats in seven matches, with Ghana scoring five goals and conceding 10.

His departure ends a turbulent five-month association that began in April, when the 73-year-old signed a four-month contract to take Ghana to the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Queiroz guided Ghana into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2010, after beating Panama and holding England to a draw.

Colombia eliminated the Black Stars 1-0 in the Round of 32.

His initial mandate ended after the tournament, but the GFA reappointed him on September 2 .

Queiroz’s exit leaves the GFA searching again for stability at a difficult moment.

Ghana sit six points behind Ivory Coast and Gambia after just two matches, and with only the top two teams from each four-team group qualifying, the Black Stars already face an uphill challenge to avoid missing a second successive Africa Cup of Nations.