Diaz scores again as Morocco edge out Cameroon in AFCON 2025 quarterfinal

Brahim Diaz scored for the fifth game in a row at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as hosts Morocco defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their quarterfinal clash on Friday to keep alive their hopes of a first continental ⁠title in 50 years.

Ismael Saibari was also on target in another workmanlike display in which ​Morocco were efficient enough but also created little in the way of chances, ‍netting from two of their three shots on target.

Cameroon had a strong shout for a penalty in the second half after what looked like a foul on Bryan Mbeumo, but they too battled in the final ‍third and did ⁠not force home goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into a save in the 90 minutes.

Morocco, who have yet to concede a goal in open play at the finals, face the winner of Saturday’s third quarterfinal between Algeria and Nigeria in the next round, a tie that will be played in Rabat on Wednesday.

The hosts took the lead in the 26th minute via the prolific Diaz as the Real Madrid player showed ​his scoring instinct. Achraf Hakimi’s corner was headed goalwards by Ayoub ‌El Kaabi, and Diaz deflected the ball in from close range.

He has now scored in each of Morocco’s five games and extends his own record for most goals by a Moroccan at a single Cup of Nations finals, ‌but left the field late on with a heavily strapped thigh that will be a concern for coach Walid Regragui.

Chances were hard ‌to come by for both sides, but Abde Ezzalzouli headed ⁠narrowly over the crossbar from another Hakimi corner, while the latter laid on a headed chance for Saibari that was spurned.

Cameroon were unfortunate not to get a penalty kick when Mbeumo was caught in the box as Mauritanian ‌referee Dahane Beida waved play on, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou headed wide at the back post with the Indomitable Lions’ best chance of the game.

Morocco made it 2-0 minutes later to kill off ‍the contest when Saibari was left unmarked at the back post and had time to control the ball and fire low into the far corner of the net.