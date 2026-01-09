Anthony Edwards becomes third-youngest player in NBA to reach 10,000 career points as Wolves hold off Cavs.

Lauri Markkanen had 33 points and seven rebounds and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 116-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

Keyonte George had 19 points and seven assists for the home side on Thursday.

Cooper Flagg led the Mavericks with 26 points, ​10 rebounds and eight assists, while Klay Thompson scored 23 points.

Dallas moved ahead 107-100 with 4:39 remaining, ⁠but Utah answered with a 16-4 run to move ahead 116-111 with 29 seconds left.

Markkanen finished 14 of 26 from the field with seven rebounds and four assists for Utah, who have won their first ​two meetings against Dallas this season.

The Mavericks committed 20 turnovers ‌and lost for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam scored 18 of his ‌30 points in the first half and hit the winning shot as ‍the Indiana Pacers ‍snapped a 13-game losing streak in a 114-112 triumph against the host Charlotte Hornets.

Collin Sexton’s potential tying shot was off the mark in the final ⁠second as the Hornets lost in the final seconds for the second night in ​a row. Siakam scored on a go-ahead drive with 11.5 seconds left. ‍He made 12 of 23 shots with three 3-pointers and also grabbed 14 rebounds. TJ McConnell racked up 23 points off the Pacers’ bench, Aaron Nesmith supplied 16 points and Jay Huff added 10 ‍points.

LaMelo Ball ⁠had a game-high 33 points, aided by seven 3-point baskets, in his first game coming off the bench since his rookie season (2020-21). Miles Bridges posted 19 points, Kon Knueppel had 18 points and Sexton finished with 11 points.

Advertisement

In Minnesota, Julius Randle scored 28 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished eight assists to help the home side hold on to beat Cleveland.

Jaden McDaniels finished with ​26 points on 11-for-14 shooting for Minnesota, which won its ‌fourth game in a row. Anthony Edwards scored 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting, and Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points on 10-for-20 shooting to lead Cleveland, which ‌lost for the second time in its past three games. He added eight assists. Sam Merrill scored 22 points off ‌the bench, and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double with ⁠11 points and 10 boards.

Edwards became the third-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points at 24 years and 156 days. He was beaten to the mark by just LeBron James (23 years, 59 days) and Kevin Durant (24 years, 33 days). Edwards is one of seven players who have hit 10,000 points before age 25, with Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic, Tracy McGrady and Carmelo Anthony also in that group.

“To be honest, it’s cool, but I know I’ve got a lot more to go, so it’s really nothing, for real,” Edwards said after the win. “I’m kind of sick that I got in front of Kobe. I wished I would’ve waited like 100 days or something, but yeah, it’s all good.”