Ghana’s Semenyo signs $87m deal to join Manchester City from Bournemouth

The sought-after striker becomes the Premier League club’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Manchester City have signed Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the team’s tilt at the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Semenyo, who has scored 10 goals and been one of the best attackers in English football this season, became the European giants’ first signing of the January transfer window on Friday.

He has moved in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($87m) that runs until the end of the 2031 season.

The 26-year-old, who can play on both wings, is the third-highest scorer in the Premier League this season with 10 goals. He also has three assists.

“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been ​the dominant team in the Premier ‌League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup,” Semenyo said in a statement.

“They have set ‌the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class ‌facilities and one of the greatest ⁠managers ever in Pep.

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is ‌perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here. My best football is yet to come, I ‍am sure of that.”

He’ll provide competition to City’s stock of wingers that already includes Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush, Savinho and Oscar Bobb. Savinho and Bobb are currently injured, while Marmoush – currently at the Africa Cup of Nations – has been out of favour this season.

Semenyo was also linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. He was at Bournemouth for two and a half seasons after joining from second-tier Bristol City.