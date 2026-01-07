Which teams are in the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals, and what’s the schedule?

From qualified teams to match schedule and top goalscorers – here’s what you need to know about the AFCON quarterfinals.

Defending champions Ivory Coast became the last of the eight continental giants to set up a mouthwatering quarterfinal tie as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 nears its end in Morocco.

The action in the round of 16 had a bit of everything – from last-gasp winners, to a penalty shootout and one-sided goal fests – but the teams will now be more closely matched as the cream of African football rises to the top.

Here’s everything you need to know about the quarterfinals:

Which teams have qualified for the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals?

Eight of the top 10 African nations are through:

⚽ Senegal

⚽ Mali

⚽ Morocco

⚽ Cameroon

⚽ Egypt

⚽ Nigeria

⚽ Algeria

⚽ Ivory Coast

What’s the schedule of the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals?

Two matches each will be played on Friday and Saturday:

January 9

⚽ Mali vs Senegal at 5pm (16:00 GMT) – Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

⚽ Cameroon vs Morocco at 8pm (19:00 GMT) – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

January 10

⚽ Algeria vs Nigeria at 5pm (16:00 GMT) – Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh

⚽ Egypt vs Ivory Coast at 8pm (19:00 GMT) – Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Which teams are favourites to win the AFCON 2025?

While holders Ivory Coast and Arab champions Morocco began the tournament as frontrunners for the title, Nigeria have jostled to the front with near-faultless performances in all their fixtures thus far.

Algeria have impressed by being the only team other than Nigeria to win all their matches, while Mohamed Salah-led Egypt have also lived up to their reputation of being a top-four African side.

Who are the top goal scorers at AFCON 2025?

At the end of the round of 16, Morocco’s Brahim Diaz leads the charts with four goals from as many games, while five other players have scored three each.

⚽ Brahim Diaz (Morocco): 4

⚽ Ademola Lookman (Nigeria): 3

⚽ Lassine Sinayoko (Mali): 3

⚽ Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco): 3

⚽ Mohamed Salah (Egypt): 3

⚽ Riyad Mahrez (Algeria): 3

⚽ Victor Osimhen (Nigeria): 3

How can I watch and follow the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals?

Al Jazeera Sport will provide live scores, as well as a photo and text commentary stream of Cameroon vs Morocco, and Algeria vs Nigeria.

Regional broadcasters, including Channel 4, beIN Sport, SuperSport and Canal+ are broadcasting the tournament.