Why was Ruben Amorim sacked as Man United manager?

Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim exits Manchester United after just 14 months in charge. Here’s all to know.

Manchester United has announced the departure of manager Ruben Amorim with immediate effect after 14 months in charge.

Amorim, 40, leaves the famous English club after failing to revive the side into a top-tier Premier League outfit and claim a UEFA Champions League spot.

He leaves with the club placed in sixth spot in the Premier League, an improved result from its 15th-place finish at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Here is all to know after his surprise exit from the club:

Why has Amorim departed Manchester United so abruptly?

He was shown the exit hours after a tumultuous news conference, where he lashed out at the club’s scouting department and the media.

He had bristled at questions about his job security, delivering a defiant message that he came to ‌United as a manager with full authority.

A clearly irritated Amorim told United’s scouting department and director of football, Jason Wilcox, “to do their job”.

However, there had been a build-up of tension between the club and the manager, who said there were “no conversations” about potential squad reinforcements in the January transfer window as he juggled a depleted squad.

When was Amorim’s last match in charge?

Amorim’s final game as Man Utd manager was a 1-1 away draw with Leeds United on January 4, 2026.

Who will replace Amorim as Man United manager?

Former United player and academy head coach Darren Fletcher has been named as the interim manager with immediate effect.

What did Man United say about Amorim’s sacking?

United announced Amorim’s departure, saying: “The club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Did Amorim hint at leaving United?

No. He was defiant when grilled about his role and job security.

“I’m not going to quit,” he said last week, adding, “I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

What is Amorim’s record at Man United?

The Portuguese manager’s record, in his 14 months in charge at United, comprised 24 wins, 18 draws and 21 losses.

What is Man United’s record in the 2025-26 season?

Amorim leaves Man Utd with the club in sixth place in the Premier League ladder with 31 points from 20 matches, but with only one win from their last five fixtures.

How have former players and experts reacted to Amorim sacking?

Rio Ferdinand, a former United player-turned-pundit, said on social media that Amorim’s biggest mistake was his unwillingness to adapt. He went on to suggest a few possible replacements, including Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi and Xavi.

Ferdinand pointed at Amorim’s recent comments as the reason for his sacking.

“That’s been the reason why it’s been so sharp and quick overnight – his comments a few hours ago,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, another player-turned-expert, Gary Neville, said the Portuguese was growing increasingly frustrated and “starting to unleash”.

“Something’s happened there in the last week with the quotes that are coming out that mean that Ruben Amorim is now starting to unleash a little bit,” Neville told Sky Sports before Amorim’s departure.

“Everyone’s having to read between the lines what he means, which looks to me like he’s not happy with something within the hierarchy.”