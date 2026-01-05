Amorim’s tumultuous reign as manager comes to an end after 14 months as academy coach Fletcher takes over temporarily.

Manchester United have sacked Ruben Amorim as manager, bringing an end to his chaotic 14-month reign.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United,” the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Former United player and academy coach Darren Fletcher has been brought in on an interim basis and will take charge of the team for their next game against Burnley on Wednesday.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” the statement added.

“This will give the team the best opportunity for the highest possible Premier League finish.”

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

After he was brought in from Sporting Clube de Portugal amid fanfare in November 2024, Amorim led United to 24 wins during his 63 games in charge.

The 40-year-old also led the team to a UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao in May.

Amorim’s last game in charge was on Sunday against Leeds United, where the former champions drew 1-1.

Following the game, an irate Amorim held a fiery press conference and underlined that his job was as United’s manager rather than just the coach.

He then went on to remind the scouting department and sporting director “to do their job” and cut off reporters with a sharp rebuke about “selective information” before launching into an emphatic defence of his position.

The Portuguese manager had alluded to frustration behind the scenes in the build-up to the match and refused to clarify his recent comments about the club’s transfer plans.

United, 20-time English champions, have not won the Premier League since 2013, in Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.