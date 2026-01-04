Nigeria face Mozambique in a knockout clash as the tournament’s most potent attackers chase their fourth title.

Who: Nigeria vs Mozambique

What: CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Where: Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco

When: Monday at 8pm (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 16:00 GMT in advance of our text commentary stream.

Fun, flair and fragility sum up Nigeria’s ongoing campaign at AFCON 2025.

As the tournament’s leading attacking force, Nigeria have laid down an early marker as title contenders but while the West Africans boast impressive squad depth, they still need to shore up a leaky defence.

The Super Eagles have moved on swiftly from the heartbreak of missing out on the FIFA World Cup and have been flying high in Morocco on the back of a talented squad featuring Ademola Lookman, Raphael Onyedika, Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi.

As one of only two teams to maintain a perfect group-stage record, the former champions now face Mozambique, who for the first time advanced past the group stage, for a place in the quarterfinals.

Ranked 102nd in the world, Mozambique are up for a historic knockout appearance, facing the daunting task of taking on a side ranked 74 places above them.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nigeria vs Mozambique:

How did Nigeria reach the round of 16?

The African powerhouse soared into the knockouts as the table toppers of Group C, registering victories over Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania. Nigeria were the first team to reach the last 16 with a 100 percent record.

How did Mozambique reach the round of 16?

Mozambique advanced as one of the four best third-placed sides. The Mambas lost two Group F games and won one, against Gabon, which ended their 40-year wait for a victory at the continental tournament. They are making their first appearance in AFCON’s knockout stages.

Advertisement

Who will the winner face in the next round?

The winner of the Nigeria and Mozambique match will travel to Marrakesh to face the winner of the Algeria and Democratic Republic of the Congo match in the quarterfinal on January 10.

Who are Nigeria’s best players?

With two goals and two assists, forward Lookman has been one of Nigeria’s standout players at the tournament. The 28-year-old was the architect of the team’s victories in their opening two games, equally influential as both a playmaker and a finisher.

Rested for the final group match, Lookman is expected to come out all guns blazing against their East African opponents.

Midfielder Onyedika, who scored twice in the last match, is another key contributor while Iwobi has been pulling the strings in the midfield, and striker Osimhen remains one of the most feared attackers in the competition.

Who are Mozambique’s best players?

Winger Geny Catamo has scored two of Mozambique’s four goals at the tournament and has been central to their historic qualification. Forward Faisal Bangal and right back Diogo Calila have also found the net.

Nigeria and Mozambique form guides

Nigeria: W-W-W-L-L

Mozambique: L-W-L-L-D

Nigeria finished the group stage with eight goals, the highest tally in the competition, while also recording the highest average possession rate (66 percent).

Nigeria have won all three of their group games for the first time since 2021.

Mozambique’s victory over Gabon is their only win in 18 AFCON matches (D4 L13).

Mozambique are yet to keep a clean sheet at AFCON, conceding in all 18 games.

Head-to-head

Nigeria and Mozambique have met in five previous encounters across competitive and friendly games.

Nigeria dominate the head-to-head record with four wins and a draw.

When did Nigeria and Mozambique last meet?

The teams last met in a friendly in Albufeira, Portugal, in October 2023 when Nigeria won 3-2.

Nigeria vs Mozambique – stat attack

Monday’s game will be their second meeting at AFCON. Their previous AFCON encounter came in the final group game of the 2010 edition when Nigeria ran out 3-0 winners.

This is Nigeria’s 16th successive appearance in the knockout rounds, having last failed to progress beyond the group stage in 1982.

Have Nigeria ever won an AFCON title?

Nigeria are three-time AFCON champions, having lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

They also finished as runners-up five times. This is their 21st appearance at the continental championship.

Advertisement

Have Mozambique ever won an AFCON title?

No. This is their sixth appearance at the tournament, and the 2025 edition already marks their best finish.

Nigeria team news

Cyriel Dessers, who is yet to feature, and Ryan Alebiosu, who made his debut in the previous game, are both ruled out through injury. Their absence is unlikely to have a major impact because neither is a regular starter.

Coach Eric Chelle could retain Onyedika in midfield after his brace in the last game, which earned him the player of the match award.

Nigeria’s predicted lineup

Stanley Nwabili (goalkeeper); Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, Onyedika, Iwobi; Osimhen, Lookman

Mozambique team news

Mozambique will be without Calila, who was taken off in the last game after only 15 minutes due to an injury. Nene, who scored an own goal against Cameroon, is also injured.

Mozambique’s predicted lineup

Ivane Urrubal (goalkeeper); Infren Nani, Mexer, Reinildo Mandava, Bruno Langa; Guima, Manuel Kambala; Catamo, Elias Pelembe, Witi; Bangal