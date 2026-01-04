Former world boxing champion Tyson Fury comes out of retirement again

‘Been away for a while but I’m back now, 37 years old and still punching,’ Fury said in a post announcing his return.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced his return to boxing, having retired from the sport in December 2024 after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in a bout for three of the four major world titles.

The British star confirmed his comeback in a post on social media, which sets up the prospect of a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Fury posted on Instagram that “2026 is that year. Return of the mac.”

“Been away for a while but I’m back now, 37 years old and still punching,” he said. “Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it.”

Before his two bouts with Usyk, Fury was unbeaten in 35 fights, winning 34 and drawing one.

Fury did not mention potential opponents, but his announcement comes after increased speculation about a clash with British rival Joshua in 2026. Joshua, who is also a former world champion, last month knocked out YouTube star Jake Paul. But he was injured in a fatal car crash that killed two of his friends in Nigeria this week, which has resulted in uncertainty over his immediate plans.

Fury is a two-time world champion. He ended the reign of Wladimir Klitschko with a points win in 2015 that saw him crowned Super WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

He didn’t fight again until 2018 – but a thrilling trilogy with American Deontay Wilder resulted in a draw and two victories for him to claim the WBC title.

Fury previously said he was retiring after he beat Dillian Whyte in 2022, but was back in the ring the following year.

A fight with Joshua has long been anticipated. There is also the potential of a trilogy-capping fight with Usyk or a clash with WBO champion Fabio Wardley.