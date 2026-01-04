Boxer Anthony Joshua returns to UK after fatal Nigeria car crash

Joshua returns after recovering from the minor injuries he sustained during a crash that killed two of his friends.

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly flown back to the United Kingdom after a fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in, along with Joshua, struck a stationary truck on a road near Lagos on Monday.

Joshua sustained minor injuries, and the two-time heavyweight champion was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after being deemed clinically fit to recuperate at home.

British media reported on Saturday that Joshua had returned home before the funerals of Ghami and Ayodele.

Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was a trainer. Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted clips on social media playing table tennis together.

His return comes after Nigerian police charged the driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, with “dangerous driving causing death”. He is due to appear in court on January 20.

Kayode was driving Joshua and his friends on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in southwest Nigeria when the Lexus SUV in which they were travelling rammed into the truck.

The 2012 Olympic champion, who has family roots in Nigeria, was on holiday in the African country following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.