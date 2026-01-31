Al Jazeera’a guide to the eight venues that will host the T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India and Sri Lanka.

Cricket’s shortest international format will take centre stage over the next month as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 gets under way on February 7.

Five stadiums across India and three in Sri Lanka will host matches, as 20 teams fight for the world title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the venues:

Narendra Modi Stadium

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Capacity: 132,000

Inauguration: 1983

Fixtures: South Africa vs Canada (February 9), South Africa vs Afghanistan (February 11), New Zealand vs South Africa (February 14), India vs Netherlands (February 18), Super 8s Match 3 (February 22), Super 8s Match 7 (February 26), Final (March 8)

The world’s largest cricket stadium is designated to host seven matches, including the final and two Super 8s fixtures.

Before it was renamed after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the venue was known as the Motera Stadium or the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, after one of India’s best-known independence leaders.

The 2023 ODI World Cup final, in which India lost to Australia, was the biggest international match held at this venue.

The stadium has hosted several political events and rallies, too, including the “Namaste Trump” event in honour of United States President Donald Trump, back in 2020.

Wankhede Stadium

Location: Mumbai, India

Capacity: 33,100

Inauguration: 1974

Fixtures: India vs USA (February 7), England vs Nepal (February 8), England vs West Indies (February 11), Nepal vs Italy (February 12), West Indies vs Nepal (February 15), Scotland vs Nepal (February 17), Super 8s Match 4 (February 23), Semifinal 2 (March 5)

Located in the coastal city of Mumbai, the Wankhede Stadium is no stranger to high-stakes matches. It hosted the 2011 ODI World Cup final, in which India beat Sri Lanka to lift its second world title.

The venue, also the home ground of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, will host the most games (eight) in India during the tournament, including a semifinal.

Though smaller in size than most of India’s popular stadiums, the Wankhede’s passionate crowd consistently creates one of the best atmospheres.

Eden Gardens

Location: Kolkata, India

Capacity: 68,000

Inauguration: 1864

Fixtures: West Indies vs Scotland (February 7), Scotland vs Italy (February 9), England vs Scotland (February 14), England vs Italy (February 16), West Indies vs Italy (February 19), Super 8s Match 12 (March 1), Semifinal 1 (provisional, March 4)

Known as the “home of Indian cricket”, Eden Gardens is the oldest cricket stadium in the country. The venue will host seven matches at the tournament, including possibly the first semifinal.

The first purpose-built ground for the sport in India, Eden Gardens, has hosted matches during five ICC World Cups, including the finals of the 1987 ODI and 2016 T20 World Cups.

It is also the home ground of the IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders since 2008.

Arun Jaitley Stadium

Location: New Delhi, India

Capacity: 55,000

Inauguration: 1883

Fixtures: Netherlands vs Namibia (February 10), India vs Namibia (February 12), Canada vs UAE (February 13), Afghanistan vs UAE (February 16), South Africa vs UAE (February 18), Super 8s Match 11 (March 1)

Situated in India’s capital, New Delhi, the Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted matches at five World Cups. At this tournament, the venue will host six games, including a Super 8s fixture.

Formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, the venue was renamed after a former finance minister and parliamentarian from PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, following his death in 2019.

It is the home of the IPL team Delhi Capitals.

M A Chidambaram Stadium

Location: Chennai, India

Capacity: 38,200

Inauguration: 1916

Fixtures: New Zealand vs Afghanistan (February 8), New Zealand vs UAE (February 10), USA vs Netherlands (February 13), USA vs Namibia (February 15), New Zealand vs Canada (February 17), Afghanistan vs Canada (February 19), Super 8s Match 8 (February 26)

Located close to one of the longest urban beaches in the world – Chennai’s Marina Beach along the Bay of Bengal – the M A Chidambaram Stadium is known for being home to a sporting and knowledgeable cricket crowd.

Named after former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, M A Chidambaram, the venue is commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium. Home of the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise, the stadium has hosted matches across four ODI World Cups.

At this edition, it will host seven games, including a Super 8s tie.

R Premadasa Stadium

Location: Colombo, Sri Lanka

Capacity: 35,000

Inauguration: 1986

Fixtures: Sri Lanka vs Ireland (February 8), Australia vs Ireland (February 11), Australia vs Zimbabwe (February 13), India vs Pakistan (February 15), Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe (February 19), Super 8s Match 1 (February 21), Super 8s Match 6 (February 25), Super 8s Match 9 (February 27)

The largest stadium in Sri Lanka, the R Premadasa Stadium, will host a majority of the heavyweight fixtures at the tournament, including India vs Pakistan, the most anticipated clash at any ICC event.

The venue is scheduled to host eight games, including three Super 8s fixtures, but two more could be added to its list.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals, the R Premadasa Stadium, considered a neutral venue, will replace Kolkata as the host of the first semifinal. If Pakistan reach the final, that venue will also shift from Ahmedabad to Colombo.

As per an ICC-brokered agreement between India and Pakistan, both countries have the option to play their games at a neutral venue for a tournament hosted by either South Asian nations.

Sinhalese Sports Club

Location: Colombo, Sri Lanka

Capacity: 10,000

Inauguration: 1952

Fixtures: Pakistan vs Netherlands (February 7), Zimbabwe vs Oman (February 9), Pakistan vs USA (February 10), Ireland vs Oman (February 14), Pakistan vs Namibia (February 18)

The smallest venue at the tournament, the Sinhalese Sports Club, will host the fewest matches (five), but features the all-important opening match between former champions Pakistan and the West Indies.

Situated only 5km (3.1 miles) away from the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the venue will host a World Cup for only the second time, following its maiden attempt at the 1996 ODI World Cup.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Location: Kandy, Sri Lanka

Capacity: 35,000

Inauguration: 2009

Fixtures: Sri Lanka vs Oman (February 12), Australia vs Sri Lanka (February 16), Ireland vs Zimbabwe (February 17), Australia vs Oman (February 20), Super 8s Match 2 (February 22), Super 8s Match 5 (February 24), Super 8s Match 10 (February 28)

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium rounds out the full list of venues at the T20 World Cup 2026. It will host seven games, including three Super 8s matches.

Opened 17 years ago, it is the newest of all venues at this year’s tournament. Situated in central Sri Lanka, the stadium was built for the 2011 ODI World Cup and also used at the 2012 T20 World Cup.