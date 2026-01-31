The veteran icon faces the young champion as their inter-generational tennis rivalry sets up a blockbuster showdown.

Who: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic

What: Men’s singles final – Australian Open 2026

When: Sunday, February 1 at 19:30 (08:30 GMT)

Where: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live text and photo stream gets under way at 05:30 GMT

Novak Djokovic stands one step away from cementing his place as the greatest tennis player of all time. In his way, though, is Carlos Alcaraz – a modern adversary seeking a career milestone of his own.

Tennis history will be rewritten when the pair meet in the men’s singles final of the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday.

Djokovic is seeking his 25th major title to go past Margaret Court in the all-time Grand Slam winners’ list in the Open Era, while Alcaraz – 16 years his junior – is looking to become the youngest player to complete a Career Grand Slam by winning the only one eluding his trophy cabinet.

At 38 years old, the Serb is already the oldest man to have qualified for a Grand Slam final, but he will be looking to make the most of his appearance in Sunday’s blockbuster final to seal a record-extending 25th men’s title.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who was the last man to beat Djokovic in a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon 2024, will aim to convert his debut final at the Australian Open into a night when he seals a career Slam.

Both men enter the match on the back of epic semifinal wins on Rod Laver Arena on Friday, with top seed and world number one Alcaraz having a slightly longer recovery period than fourth-seeded Djokovic.

What’s the Alcaraz-Djokovic tennis rivalry?

In the five years since his first appearance in the main round of a Grand Slam, Alcaraz has swiftly become the face of men’s tennis, and his brief history with the iconic Djokovic is often seen as a passing-of-the-baton inter-generational rivalry.

Alcaraz is known for his speed and power, while Djokovic relies on his experience, consistency and resilience to fend off the next generation of tennis talents.

The young Spaniard’s first meeting against Djokovic came at the Madrid Open in 2022, where the home favourite beat the veteran in straight sets.

Since then, the pair have met in Grand Slam settings on five occasions, with Alcaraz winning both finals but Djokovic emerging victorious at the Olympics to complete his Career Super Slam.

Overall, the Serb edges his rival by five wins to four in their nine meetings.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Head-to-head

Career win-loss record

Djokovic: 1163/233

Alcaraz: 280/65

Career titles:

Djokovic: 101

Alcaraz: 24

Career prize money:

Djokovic: $191.2m

Alcaraz: $60m

Year turned pro:

Djokovic: 2003

Alcaraz: 2018

Alcaraz at Grand Slams

Titles: 6

French Open: 2024, 2025

Wimbledon: 2023, 2024

US Open: 2022, 2025

Djokovic at Grand Slams

Titles: 24

Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023

French Open: 2016, 2021, 2023

Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

US Open: 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023

Who won the last Alcaraz-Djokovic match?

Their last encounter was in the semifinals of the US Open 2025, where eventual champion Alcaraz was too strong for the four-time winner Djokovic.

The match ended 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 in Alcaraz’s favour.

How did Alcaraz reach the Australian Open 2026 final?

An ailing Alcaraz battled past Alexander Zverev in a five-set epic to reach his first Australian Open final in a match lasting five hours and 27 minutes. The world number one outlasted the German third seed in hot conditions with a cramping body.

Road to the final:

First round: Beat Adam Walton 6-3, 7-6(7-2), 6-2

Second round: Beat Yannick Hanfmann 7-6(7-4), 6-3, 6-2

Third round: Beat Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-4, 6-1

Fourth round: Beat Tommy Paul 7-6(7-6), 6-4, 7-5

Quarterfinal: Beat Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1

Semifinal: Beat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 6-7 (4/7), 7-5

How did Djokovic reach the Australian Open 2026 final?

Djokovic stunned reigning champion Jannik Sinner early on Saturday, with the veteran turning back the clock to upset the Italian in a gruelling four-hour-nine-minute match.

Road to the final:

First round: Beat Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Second round: Beat Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Third round: Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(7-4)

Fourth round: Beat Jakub Mensik via walkover

Quarterfinal: Beat Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 3-6, 3-1 retired

Semifinal: Beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

What’s being said about the Djokovic-Alcaraz Australian Open final?

Tennis experts, fans and former champions have been weighing in on what promises to be a modern epic.

Rafael Nadal: “I think the favourite is Carlos. He’s young, he has the energy and he’s in his prime. But I mean, Novak is Novak. He’s a very special player. I think it’s a positive example of commitment, of resilience. Novak, for obvious reasons, is not at his prime, but he is still very, very competitive at an age that is difficult to be very competitive. So full respect.”

Andy Roddick: “Man regrets inspiring child.”

How much is the prize money for the Australian Open champion?

The men’s singles champion and runner-up will receive $2.9m and $1.5m, respectively, from the total tournament prize money of $78.1m.

How to stream and follow the Australian Open 2026 final?

Al Jazeera’s build-up to the final will begin at 05:30 GMT, before the live score, photo and text commentary stream from 08:30 GMT.