Teams, groups, dates, start times and venues for all 54 matches at the 20-team tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Cricket fans will turn their attention to India and Sri Lanka as the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20 World Cup 2026 gets under way from February 7.

The tournament’s 10th edition, which will be spread over 54 matches, will conclude on March 8.

Here’s what you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2026’s format and schedule:

Which teams are in the T20 World Cup, and what are their groups?

The tournament was expanded to include 20 teams in 2024, and the number of competitors will remain the same this year.

However, there was a late change in the team list as the ICC expelled Bangladesh from the tournament following a weeks-long impasse on their participation. Scotland replaced Bangladesh, who were kicked out due to their refusal to travel to India for the World Cup over security concerns.

The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. These are:

Group A:

India

Namibia

Netherlands

Pakistan

USA

Group B:

Australia

Ireland

Oman

Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe

Group C:

England

Italy

Nepal

West Indies

Scotland

Group D:

Afghanistan

Canada

New Zealand

South Africa

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

What’s the format of the T20 World Cup 2026?

The tournament will be divided into two group-based rounds and a knockout round, comprising the semifinals and the final.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super 8 stage, where they will be divided into two groups of four teams each.

The two best-performing Super 8 teams will enter the semifinals.

Here’s a breakdown of the tournament’s schedule:

Group stage: February 7 – 20

February 7 – 20 Super 8: February 21 – March 1

February 21 – March 1 Semifinals: March 4 and 5

March 4 and 5 Final: March 8

Venues

Five stadiums in India and three in Sri Lanka will host the tournament.

The venues for all fixtures, barring one semifinal and the final, have been confirmed by the ICC.

If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in the second one at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Should Pakistan qualify for the last-four stage, they will play their match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 4.

Here’s a list of the venues:

India:

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sri Lanka:

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo

Full match schedule

Group stage

Saturday, February 7

Netherlands vs Pakistan at 11am (05:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo

Scotland vs West Indies at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs USA at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, February 8

Afghanistan vs New Zealand at 11am (05:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

England vs Nepal at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sri Lanka vs Ireland at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Monday, February 9

Scotland vs Italy at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Oman vs Zimbabwe at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo

Canada vs South Africa at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Tuesday, February 10

Namibia vs Netherlands at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

New Zealand vs UAE at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pakistan vs USA at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo

Wednesday, February 11

Afghanistan vs South Africa at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Australia vs Ireland at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

England vs West Indies at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Thursday, February 12

Sri Lanka vs Oman at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Italy vs Nepal at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Namibia at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Friday, February 13

Australia vs Zimbabwe at 11am (05:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Canada vs UAE at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Netherlands vs USA at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Saturday, February 14

Ireland vs Oman at 11am (05:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo

Scotland vs England at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

New Zealand vs South Africa at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Sunday, February 15

Nepal vs West Indies at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Namibia vs USA at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India vs Pakistan at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Monday, February 16

Afghanistan vs UAE at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

England vs Italy at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Australia vs Sri Lanka at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Tuesday, February 17

Canada vs New Zealand at 11am (05:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Ireland vs Zimbabwe at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Scotland vs Nepal at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wednesday, February 18

South Africa vs UAE at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Namibia vs Pakistan at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo

India vs Netherlands at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Thursday, February 19

Italy vs West Indies at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Afghanistan vs Canada at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Friday, February 20

Australia vs Oman at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Super 8

Saturday, February 21

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sunday, February 22

TBD vs TBD at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Monday, February 23

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tuesday, February 24

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Wednesday, February 25

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Thursday, February 26

TBD vs TBD at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Friday, February 27

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Saturday, February 28

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Sunday, March 1

TBD vs TBD at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Knockouts

Wednesday, March 4

First semifinal at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata or R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Thursday, March 5

Second semifinal at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunday, March 8

Final at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad or R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo