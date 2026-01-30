What’s the format and full match schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026?
Teams, groups, dates, start times and venues for all 54 matches at the 20-team tournament in India and Sri Lanka.
Cricket fans will turn their attention to India and Sri Lanka as the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20 World Cup 2026 gets under way from February 7.
The tournament’s 10th edition, which will be spread over 54 matches, will conclude on March 8.
Here’s what you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2026’s format and schedule:
Which teams are in the T20 World Cup, and what are their groups?
The tournament was expanded to include 20 teams in 2024, and the number of competitors will remain the same this year.
However, there was a late change in the team list as the ICC expelled Bangladesh from the tournament following a weeks-long impasse on their participation. Scotland replaced Bangladesh, who were kicked out due to their refusal to travel to India for the World Cup over security concerns.
The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. These are:
Group A:
- India
- Namibia
- Netherlands
- Pakistan
- USA
Group B:
- Australia
- Ireland
- Oman
- Sri Lanka
- Zimbabwe
Group C:
- England
- Italy
- Nepal
- West Indies
- Scotland
Group D:
- Afghanistan
- Canada
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
What’s the format of the T20 World Cup 2026?
The tournament will be divided into two group-based rounds and a knockout round, comprising the semifinals and the final.
The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super 8 stage, where they will be divided into two groups of four teams each.
The two best-performing Super 8 teams will enter the semifinals.
Here’s a breakdown of the tournament’s schedule:
- Group stage: February 7 – 20
- Super 8: February 21 – March 1
- Semifinals: March 4 and 5
- Final: March 8
Venues
Five stadiums in India and three in Sri Lanka will host the tournament.
The venues for all fixtures, barring one semifinal and the final, have been confirmed by the ICC.
If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in the second one at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Should Pakistan qualify for the last-four stage, they will play their match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 4.
Here’s a list of the venues:
India:
- Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
- Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
- Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sri Lanka:
- R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
- Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
Full match schedule
Group stage
Saturday, February 7
Netherlands vs Pakistan at 11am (05:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo
Scotland vs West Indies at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
India vs USA at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, February 8
Afghanistan vs New Zealand at 11am (05:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
England vs Nepal at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sri Lanka vs Ireland at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Monday, February 9
Scotland vs Italy at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Oman vs Zimbabwe at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo
Canada vs South Africa at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Tuesday, February 10
Namibia vs Netherlands at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
New Zealand vs UAE at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Pakistan vs USA at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo
Wednesday, February 11
Afghanistan vs South Africa at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Australia vs Ireland at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
England vs West Indies at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Thursday, February 12
Sri Lanka vs Oman at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Italy vs Nepal at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
India vs Namibia at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Friday, February 13
Australia vs Zimbabwe at 11am (05:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Canada vs UAE at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Netherlands vs USA at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Saturday, February 14
Ireland vs Oman at 11am (05:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo
Scotland vs England at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
New Zealand vs South Africa at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Sunday, February 15
Nepal vs West Indies at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Namibia vs USA at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
India vs Pakistan at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Monday, February 16
Afghanistan vs UAE at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
England vs Italy at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Australia vs Sri Lanka at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Tuesday, February 17
Canada vs New Zealand at 11am (05:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Ireland vs Zimbabwe at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Scotland vs Nepal at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Wednesday, February 18
South Africa vs UAE at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Namibia vs Pakistan at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – SSC, Colombo
India vs Netherlands at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Thursday, February 19
Italy vs West Indies at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Afghanistan vs Canada at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Friday, February 20
Australia vs Oman at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Super 8
Saturday, February 21
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sunday, February 22
TBD vs TBD at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Monday, February 23
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Tuesday, February 24
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Wednesday, February 25
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Thursday, February 26
TBD vs TBD at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Friday, February 27
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Saturday, February 28
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sunday, March 1
TBD vs TBD at 3pm (09:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
TBD vs TBD at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Knockouts
Wednesday, March 4
First semifinal at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Eden Gardens, Kolkata or R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Thursday, March 5
Second semifinal at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Sunday, March 8
Final at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad or R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo