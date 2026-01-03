Indonesia hire former Canada coach Herdman to replace Kluivert

Former Canada coach John Herdman replaces Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia coach after failure to reach 2026 World Cup.

Indonesia has hired former Canada coach John Herdman to lead the men’s national team after it failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 50-year-old Englishman replaces Patrick Kluivert, who left as coach in October.

The Indonesian football federation said Saturday that Herdman is “not just a coach, but a football architect with a strong track record of taking teams to the World Cup”.

Herdman led Canada to the 2022 World Cup after leading the women’s team to the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Indonesia, which gained independence in 1945, has not reached the World Cup since the 1938 tournament, when it was the Dutch East Indies.

Herdman received a written admonishment following a Canada Soccer disciplinary committee hearing that was triggered by a drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics.

Domestic media reported that he signed a two-year contract with an option for two more years.

Herdman left his job as head coach of MLS team Toronto FC in 2024.

His first task is to prepare Indonesia for the 2027 Asian Cup that will take place in Saudi Arabia.