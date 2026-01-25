Manchester United dent Arsenal’s title bid with dramatic 3-2 win

Matheus Cunha’s superb late strike clinches a thrilling 3-2 away win for United against the Premier League leaders.

Manchester United dealt a blow to Arsenal’s title charge in English football’s Premier League as Matheus Cunha’s late stunner clinched a 3-2 win over the leaders.

Lisandro Martinez’s own goal put Arsenal ahead at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but Bryan Mbeumo equalised before half-time.

Patrick Dorgu’s brilliant blast gave United the lead after the interval, until Mikel Merino’s late leveller looked to have rescued a point for Arsenal.

In a dramatic finish, Brazilian forward Cunha bagged the winner with an eye-catching drive three minutes from full time.

It was Arsenal’s first defeat in 13 games in all competitions since losing at Aston Villa in December. The Gunners lost at home for the first time in 18 matches in all competitions since losing to Bournemouth in May.

The Gunners are now just four points above second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Aston Villa, who both closed the gap with wins against Wolves and Newcastle, respectively, this weekend.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has not lifted a trophy since the 2020 FA Cup, and Arsenal, who have not won the title in 22 years, face a test of their nerve in the coming weeks after blowing significant leads at the top in previous title races.

United’s first win at the Emirates Stadium since December 2017 continued Michael Carrick’s impressive start to his interim reign.

Former Middlesbrough boss Carrick, hired to temporarily replace the sacked Ruben Amorim, started his tenure with a surprise 2-0 win against Manchester City last weekend.

He has already masterminded victories over the top two to lift United into fourth after Amorim’s turbulent spell in charge.

Arsenal’s relentless early pressure was rewarded in the 29th minute.

It was a shambolic goal for United to concede, starting with Dorgu’s failure to head clear from Piero Hincapie’s cross.

Bukayo Saka pounced and clipped his cross towards Martin Odegaard, and although the Arsenal captain miscued his shot, Martinez made a hash of clearing under pressure from Jurrien Timber, and the ball bounced in off the United defender’s heel.

Arsenal had not allowed a shot on target in their previous two league games.

Yet if Arsenal’s opener had come gift-wrapped by United, the Gunners returned the favour with an even more careless blunder in the 37th minute.

Martin Zubimendi’s woefully under-hit back pass was seized on by Mbeumo, who glided around Arsenal keeper David Raya to fire home.

Mbeumo’s ninth goal in all competitions since arriving from Brentford maintained the Cameroon forward’s gradual improvement in his first season with United.

Arsenal had completely lost their momentum, and Carrick’s men took full advantage five minutes after the interval.

Bruno Fernandes picked out Dorgu, and he took a touch before lashing into the top corner from 20 yards.

Arsenal appealed for a handball against Dorgu, but VAR allowed the goal to stand as a worried silence descended on the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old’s second goal in successive games vindicated Carrick’s decision to move him from defence into a more attacking role.

To their credit, Arsenal refused to surrender, and they snatched an equaliser in the 84th minute.

Once again, it was an Arsenal set piece that did the damage as Lammens failed to catch Saka’s corner and Merino bundled home from close range.

However, there was a sting in the tail for Arsenal in the 87th minute as Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo teed up Cunha for a superb strike that flashed past Raya from 25 metres (27 yards).

Cunha said it was the type of game he had dreamed of playing at United.

“This is the type of match we watch on television. This is one of the best moments for me here,” he said on Premier League Productions.

“It means everything. This is the type of thing I wanted to do when I came here.”

Arsenal’s skipper Odegaard lamented some of the mistakes that knocked his team off its stride.

“It was never going to be easy. We know every game in this league is a big challenge,” he told Sky Sports.

“Now it is time to work harder than ever. We are still top of the league, so we have to keep going and bounce back straight away.”

Earlier on Sunday, Emi Buendia’s sweet strike set Aston Villa on their way to a hard-fought 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle as they maintained their pursuit of the top two.

The Argentine’s sumptuous finish and a late header from Ollie Watkins secured victory at St James’s Park – a first on Tyneside since 2005.

Elsewhere, Estevao opened the scoring and added an assist as fourth-placed Chelsea secured a 3-1 victory over 10-man Crystal Palace and a first Premier League away win under Liam Rosenior.

Eighteen-year-old Estevao took advantage of an Eagles error to break the deadlock in the 34th minute. Then the young Brazilian teed up Joao Pedro after the restart.

Enzo Fernandez added a goal from the penalty spot just after the hour, with Palace going down to 10 men when Adam Wharton was shown a second yellow card.

Chris Richards nodded home an 88th-minute consolation for the Eagles, whose winless streak has now extended to 11 games across all competitions.

In West London, Goals from Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi eased Nottingham Forest’s relegation fears in a surprise 2-0 win at Brentford.