US star Trinity Rodman becomes world’s highest paid female footballer but Washington deal was not without controversy.

Forward Trinity Rodman’s new three-year deal to remain with the Washington Spirit has brought to an end months of speculation about the Olympic gold medallist’s future in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). It has also shattered the wage record for a female footballer.

The Spirit announced the signing in a statement on Thursday evening, calling it “one of the most significant contracts in the NWSL and the women’s game worldwide, reflecting both Rodman’s elite status and the Spirit’s role as a global standard-bearer in women’s football”.

The deal has not been without controversy, though. The furore over Rodman’s future with the Spirit spurred criticism of the NWSL salary cap and whether it hampered the league from attracting and maintaining top players.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at the deal that split the sport in the United States, but has now set a new bar for women’s football across the world.

How did Rodman’s NWSL deal hit the headlines?

The 23-year-old Rodman became a free agent at the end of last season after five years with the Spirit. One of the biggest stars in the NWSL, keeping her in the league was considered vitally important as other US national team stars, including Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson, opted to play in Europe.

As the failure to agree to a new deal dragged on last year, with her previous contract ending on December 31, Rodman, too, drew interest from European teams that don’t have a salary cap. Months of speculation ensued, in particular that teams from England were heading the list of suitors on the continent who were prepared to step in and meet her wage demands.

What is the value of Rodman’s new Washington Spirit deal?

The financial terms of Rodman’s contract were not disclosed.

It is understood, however, that Rodman’s deal is worth more than $2m annually, including bonuses.

“Trinity is a generational player, but more importantly, she represents the future of this club and the future of women’s soccer,” Spirit owner Michele Kang said. “This agreement reflects our belief that elite talent deserves elite commitment.”

How did Rodman’s deal first court controversy in the NWSL?

The Spirit and Rodman had previously struck a multi-year deal that both parties maintained was in compliance with the salary cap, but it was rejected by the league.

The NWSL’s salary cap is $3.5m for each team for the 2026 season, which brought Rodman’s salary sharply into the spotlight and remains an awkward sum, although the cap will increase each year until it hits $5.1m in 2030.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, who vetoed the deal at the time, reportedly believed it violated the “spirit” of league salary rules.

With the initial rejection, the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association filed a grievance claiming that the NWSL’s rejection of the contract violated Rodman’s free agency rights and violated the collective bargaining agreement.

How was Rodman’s deal resolved with the NWSL?

To address the salary cap issue, the NWSL in late December adopted a “High Impact Player” mechanism that allowed teams to spend up to $1m over the cap to sign players that meet certain criteria. Those included metrics like national team minutes, inclusion among the 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or or player rankings by outlets like The Guardian or ESPN.

The NWSLPA filed a grievance over the rule, claiming it violated the collective bargaining agreement and federal labour law because player compensation must be negotiated. The NWSLPA maintains the league had no authority to “unilaterally create a new pay structure”.

Spirit President of Soccer Operations Haley Carter said the High Impact Player rule figured into the contract Rodman ultimately agreed to. Carter also said the grievances would not alter Rodman’s deal.

What have Rodman and Washington Spirit said about the deal?

“I think I’ve always had a vision and an idea of what I wanted my legacy to be,” Rodman said at Thursday evening’s event in Los Angeles to announce her new deal. “And for me, we’re doing that and I’m so grateful for that.”

For Washington Spirit, losing Rodman was an unpalatable scenario.

“I can’t think of the Washington Spirit without her,” Spirit owner Michele Kang said of the new deal. “And I hope she can’t think about her career without the Washington Spirit. So this is really monumental and it was really important, not only for the Spirit, especially for our fans who expect to see her. They come to Audi Field and that’s where Rowdy Audi clearly came out.”

Was a move away from the NWSL a real possibility for Rodman?

“Making my decision, the one question I was asked was: ‘Do you feel like you’re finished with the Spirit? Can you say that and feel confident leaving?’” Rodman said.

“I didn’t even need half a second, and I was like, ‘No, I’m not. I don’t feel ready to make a different decision.’ That’s just, again, getting drafted here and developing and maturing and learning – and failing – at the Spirit, in DC, it’s become so much of my legacy and my story. But on top of that, I still feel like there’s so much more I have to give and so much more that I want to do.”

Is Trinity Rodman the daughter of NBA legend Dennis?

Yes. Rodman, whose Olympic gold was secured with the United States at the Paris Games in 2024, is the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman.

She was drafted at the age of 18 in 2021 and earned Rookie of the Year honours as the Spirit won their first NWSL title.

Rodman has since won 47 appearances and 11 goals with the US national team, more than any other player on the latest roster. She only played in one US match last year, a 2-0 victory over Brazil in April, because of injuries.

Rodman is currently with the national team in their annual January training camp in Carson, California. The team plays a match there against Paraguay on Saturday and then plays Chile on Tuesday in Santa Barbara.