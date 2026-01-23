Tyrese Maxey scored 36 points, including clutch plays late in regulation and at the end ‌of overtime, lifting the Philadelphia 76ers to a 128-122 home win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Maxey added 10 assists for Philadelphia, while Joel Embiid put up some impressive stats of his ‍own with 32 points, 15 rebounds and ‍10 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr chipped in 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting for the Sixers.

Kevin Durant spurred Houston’s offence with 36 points, although he also committed eight of the team’s 17 turnovers. Amen Thompson pitched in with 17 points and nine assists for the Rockets, who had their three-game winning streak halted.

Houston led 107-101 before Maxey scored 11 points in the final four minutes of regulation to draw Philadelphia even at 115-115, with 40.1 seconds left.

Nuggets 107, Wizards 97

Peyton Watson scored a career-high 35 points to go along with eight rebounds, leading ⁠visiting Denver to a victory over Washington.

Watson made 10 of 16 shots from the floor – including 6 of 8 from 3-point range – and added four blocks. Denver’s Jamal Murray scored 24 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added ​16 to go along with nine rebounds in his return from an 11-game absence due to a right calf strain.

Kyshawn George collected 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven ‍assists, and rookie Tre Johnson scored 19 points for the reeling Wizards, who have lost eight in a row.

Mavericks 123, Warriors 115

Naji Marshall posted 30 points and nine assists as Dallas extended its winning streak to four with a victory over visiting Golden State.

Cooper Flagg paired 21 points with 11 rebounds, Max Christie added 21 – including 5-of-12 shooting from deep – and Brandon Williams had 19 off the bench.

Stephen Curry scored 38 points, shooting 8-of-15 from 3-point range, while De’Anthony Melton contributed 22 for the ‍Warriors, who lost Jonathan Kuminga with ⁠3:52 remaining in the second quarter with left knee soreness, when he landed awkwardly on a dunk attempt.

Trail Blazers 127, Heat 110

Shaedon Sharpe scored 24 of his 27 points in the second half to help Portland post a victory over visiting Miami.

Caleb Love scored 20 points off the bench as the Trail Blazers won their fourth consecutive game and moved above .500. Portland standout Deni Avdija had 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 17-plus minutes before exiting with back soreness early in the third quarter. Avdija recently returned from a three-game absence due to lower-back issues.

Bam Adebayo had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat, who are 1-2 on a five-game road trip. Miami’s Norman Powell had 18 points but missed all seven of his 3-point attempts, Simone Fontecchio scored 17 points off the bench, and Andrew Wiggins had 14 for the Heat.

Clippers 112, Lakers 104

Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points, Ivica Zubac added 18 points with 19 rebounds, and the ​Los Angeles Clippers continued their red-hot run with a victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers at Inglewood, California.

James Harden scored 18 points with 10 assists, ‌Jordan Miller had 14 points, and John Collins added 13 as the Clippers improved to 14-3 since December 20, in a run that started with a home victory against the Lakers.

Luka Doncic scored 32 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists, while LeBron James added 23 points as the Lakers dropped to 3-6 since January 7. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points for the Lakers, who are 1-1 to start an eight-game road trip.

Spurs 126, Jazz 109

De’Aaron Fox hit four 3-pointers in the fourth ‌quarter and had a game-high 31 points as San Antonio overcame a triple-double by Jusuf Nurkic and defeated Utah in Salt Lake City.

Ace Bailey, a rookie out of Rutgers, had a career-high 25 points for Utah, while Nurkic posted 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. Nurkic became the first player in franchise history ‌with consecutive triple-doubles since Pete Maravich with the New Orleans Jazz in 1975.

Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 14 rebounds for ⁠the Spurs, who have won four of five and hold the second-best record in the Western Conference. Utah has lost five of its last six.

Bulls 120, Timberwolves 115

Coby White scored a team-high 22 points, and Chicago finished with a 9-0 run to post a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Josh Giddey added 21 points after missing the last 11 games with a left hamstring strain. Jalen Smith scored 17 points, and Matas Buzelis and Tre Jones each had 12. Isaac Okoro and Nikola Vucevic finished with 10 points apiece for ‌the Bulls, who have won four of their last five.

Julius Randle’s 30 points paced Minnesota, while Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid scored 20 apiece. Jaden McDaniels chipped in 16 points for the Timberwolves, who dropped their fourth straight game. Rudy Gobert collected 10 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Hornets 124, Magic 97

Brandon Miller scored 20 points to lead eight players in double figures as visiting Charlotte beat Orlando.

Collin Sexton had ‍19 points, LaMelo Ball added 16 and Kon Knueppel had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who led by as many as 33 and shot 54.4% from the field and 47.2% (17 of 36) from 3-point range.

Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, and Desmond Bane added 21 to lead the Magic, who took a 3-0 lead on a Bane 3-pointer and never led again. Moritz Wagner had 14 points, ‌Noah Penda scored 13, and Jett Howard had 10.