Two-time defending ‌champion Jannik Sinner has outclassed home wildcard James Duckworth 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 ‍to stroll into ‍the third round of the Australian Open.

The Italian world number two was in no mood on Thursday for an extended shift on a cool Rod Laver Arena as he set up a last-32 clash with ⁠American Eliot Spizzirri.

It was Sinner’s 27th successive tour-level victory against Australian players, his ​last defeat against one coming against Duckworth in Toronto in 2021.

But ‍a repeat of that outcome never looked likely as Sinner produced an immaculate display from the back of the court.

“Every match is difficult. So happy to be in the next round,” Sinner, ‍who has ⁠won his last 12 matches without dropping a set, said on court. “Very happy with my performance.

“I know how much work I’ve put in, so the body feels good and the mind is in a good moment.”

From the moment he drilled a backhand winner into the corner to break Duckworth’s serve in the fourth game, he was in control and was ​gifted a second service break with a double fault.

Sinner claimed ‌the first set in 26 minutes, and although Duckworth offered more resistance in the second with some aggressive play, the Italian’s controlled power and placement was too much for his 34-year-old opponent.

A forehand ‌winner earned him a break point at 3-3, and Duckworth blazed wildly long as the pressure told.

Duckworth’s winners were ‌loudly applauded by the evening crowd, but the ⁠end came quickly, and Sinner finished it off with an ace – his 18th of the match.

Sinner has spent less than three hours on court to reach the third round, and he will be the heavy ‌favourite against 85th-ranked Spizzirri, who survived a five-setter against China’s Wu Yibing.

“I’ve been watching him also last year a little bit – very aggressive on the court and ‍a big server also,” Sinner said.

“I don’t know him as well because we haven’t played yet, but I’m hoping for a great match.”

Osaka beats Cirstea in three sets

Naomi Osaka overcame a second-set wobble ‍to beat Romania’s Sorana ‍Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round.

Osaka, who won the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, made a shaky start against Cirstea, dropping ​the opening game on her serve and committing early errors.

She soon shook off ‌the cobwebs and broke to level at 2-2 before breaking again for a 5-3 lead and then defending a break point to hold serve and take the opening set.

The 35-year-old Cirstea, who will retire at the end of the year, again took an early lead in ‌the second set, and although Osaka levelled at 2-2, the Romanian broke in a decisive moment to force a final set.

Osaka, the 16th seed, took a break between ‌sets and then another medical timeout while leading 3-1 in the decider, ⁠but any concern was short-lived.

With her movement seemingly hampered, the Japanese former world number one responded by dialling up the intensity of her ground strokes and overwhelming Cirstea to seal the win.

The final set was also tinged with some drama as Cirstea took issue with Osaka pumping ‌herself up by shouting, “Come on,” between the Romanian’s first and second serves.

“[There were] apparently a lot of ‘come ons’ that she was angry about. I mean I tried to play well. I think I hit a lot of unforced errors, ‍but I tried my best,” Osaka said.

“She’s a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open, so sorry she was mad about it.”

Osaka faces Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis in the third round.