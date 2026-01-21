Liverpool beat Marseille to climb to fourth in Champions League table

Liverpool win 3-0 in Marseille, as Mohamed Salah returns to the starting lineup for first time since November.

Liverpool swept ‍aside Olympique de Marseille with ‍a 3-0 away victory to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions and move a step closer to direct qualification for the Champions League last 16.

Goals on Wednesday from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, either side of a Geronimo Rulli own goal, lifted Arne Slot’s team to 15 points, leaving them well placed in the top eight ahead of the final round ⁠of matches. Marseille remain in the hunt for a playoff spot on nine points despite the defeat.

The Ligue 1 side are 19th in the table ​and travel to Club Brugge in their final group match, needing a positive result to keep their European campaign alive, while ‍Liverpool, in fourth, will host Qarabag, knowing another win would secure their place in the last 16.

Liverpool looked sharp as they continued their recovery after a difficult period earlier in the season, while Marseille once again showed their limitations on the biggest stage.

“It’s always difficult to play against [Roberto] De Zerbi teams because if you aren’t front-footed, they can ‍play out pretty easy,” ⁠said Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who made his 350th appearance for the club.

“They keep on playing and taking a risk, so if you win the ball between the lines, then you have a chance. I’m pleased with the team, everybody put a shift in,” added the Dutch centre-back before warning of the dangers of Saturday’s Premier League opponents, Bournemouth.

“We always say after a win or good result to keep momentum. But Bournemouth are a difficult team to beat, play very good football, and we have to be more than ready. We will recover and go again.”

Advertisement

In the bottom half of the 36-team league, OM were left contemplating the gap between them and ​their opponents.

“It’s tough, they played a good game, we were not well in the first half. We tried ‌our best, but it’s very tough; they’re used to playing like this,” Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi said.

“You can’t see it from outside the pitch, but it’s very tough.”

Mohamed Salah made his first start since November as Liverpool lined up with Joe Gomez stepping in at centre-back in the absence of Ibrahima Konate, who missed the game due to a ‌personal matter.

Marseille came into the match having gone 30 Champions League games without a draw, while Liverpool were also without a stalemate in their previous 27 matches, the two longest such runs in the competition’s history.

Free kick under the wall

Arne Slot’s Liverpool controlled much of a cagey opening half but lacked a ⁠little sharpness in the final third. Salah went close when Jeremie Frimpong found him at the near post, but the forward lifted his effort over the bar.

Marseille threatened in flashes. Mason Greenwood’s free kick was headed clear to Amine Gouiri, who struck a powerful effort on target, forcing a fine save from Alisson Becker.

The visitors then thought they had scored through Hugo Ekitike, ‌but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Liverpool struck on the stroke of half-time as Szoboszlai sent a low free kick under the wall to give the Reds a deserved lead.

Marseille injected some life into their game after the break, but they were clearly second bes,t and Liverpool doubled their ‍tally in the 73rd minute when Frimpong’s low cutback took a deflection off goalkeeper Rulli and rolled into the net for an own goal.

Liverpool then got a third goal three minutes into added time when Szoboszlai’s deft flick released Ryan Gravenberch, who fed Gakpo for a composed finish.