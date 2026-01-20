Vinicius defies boos with star turn in Real Madrid’s 6-1 UCL rout of Monaco

Real Madrid beat Monaco 6-1 in the league phase of the Champions League, as forward Vinicius defies boos from home fans.

With three assists and a goal, Vinicius Junior quieted the fans who had booed him again at the start of Real Madrid’s 6-1 rout over Monaco in the Champions League.

Part of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium crowd jeered the Brazil forward nearly every time he touched the ball early on in the league-phase game in Madrid on Tuesday. But the boos dissipated as the match went on and were virtually gone by the time Vinicius scored his first Champions League goal of the season in the 63rd minute.

The early boos were not nearly as loud as they were on Saturday in Madrid’s 2-0 win over Levante in the Spanish league. Both times fans jeered when Vinicius’s name was announced in the starting lineup, but this time, the game ended with fans on Vinicius’s side as he was chosen the man of the match.

Vinicius has been having a lacklustre season, and some fans viewed him as one of the reasons why coach Xabi Alonso was replaced last week.

Vinicius had spats with Alonso, a former Madrid and Spain great as a player, who was replaced as a coach following a tumultuous eight-month stint. Vinicius was reportedly the main player not backing Alonso in the locker room.

He scored his goal on Tuesday with a well-placed strike after getting past a couple of defenders and hitting the upper corner. He did not go towards the fans to celebrate, and instead hugged his teammates near the midfield. Then he ran towards the sideline to salute and hug the new Madrid coach, Alvaro Arbeloa.

Vinicius had assists in goals by Kylian Mbappe in the 26th and Franco Mastantuono in the 51st. The Brazilian also assisted with a cross that led to an own-goal by Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer in the 55th.

“Vini, we are behind you,” read a banner held by a fan at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe scored in the fifth minute to put the hosts ahead. He hugged Vinicius after his second goal later in the first half and again following the final whistle.

Mbappe and Arbeloa had come out defending Vinicius recently, with Mbappe saying the crowd should not single out Vinicius as the one to blame for the team’s struggles.

Many fans applauded a seventh-minute attempt by Vinicius, who just missed wide from inside the area. When he misplayed a ball in the 40th, some of the fans started to boo again, but many more applauded in response.

There were no immediate jeers towards club President Florentino Pérez as had happened against Levante.

Mbappe appeared to apologise to Monaco fans after scoring. He was a former Monaco player. Mbappe has 18 Champions League goals for Madrid, the most of any player in the first 20 appearances with the club, ahead of the 14 of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jude Bellingham, who was also jeered by some fans on Saturday, scored Madrid’s sixth goal in the 80th minute.

Vinicius came close to scoring again on a breakaway in second-half stoppage time.

Madrid had entered the match against Levante coming off a two-game losing streak, which included a loss to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia – prompting Alonso’s departure – and an embarrassing elimination against Albacete in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

There was a moment of silence before the match in honour of the victims of the train crash, in which more than 40 people were killed, in southern Spain on Sunday.