Naomi Osaka’s outfit, entrance and win headline Australian Open day three

Former champion Osaka’s walkout steals the show in Melbourne as holder Jannik Sinner eases into the second round.

Naomi Osaka has made a breathtaking start to her Australian Open 2026 campaign as the tennis star walked onto the court for her opening match of the Grand Slam wearing a wide-brim hat with a long veil and holding a white umbrella to leave fans stunned at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Once the buzz had settled on Osaka’s fashion statement on Tuesday, the two-time Australian Open champion stuttered her way to a first-round win over Antonia Ruzic shortly after men’s defending champion Jannik Sinner entered the second round in a contrasting manner against Hugo Gaston.

Osaka waved regally to the crowd, folded up the parasol and neatly put the hat and veil to the side before stepping up for the pre-match formalities wearing part of her pleated outfit on the lower half of her body.

She was back to more or less regular tennis kit for the match itself, which finished with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 scoreline for the Japanese player.

The 16th seed has won two of her four Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open but dropped a set in her first-round match against the 65th-ranked Croatian in the last match of day three on the main show court at Melbourne Park.

She returned strongly in the second set and completed the win in two hours and 22 minutes.

Following her win, Osaka said her outfit was modeled after a jellyfish and the hat was embellished with a butterfly.

“It [the butterfly] has to do with the Australian Open I won in 2021, which I guess is a long time ago,” she said in her on-court interview after the match

Osaka said that she came up with the design for her outfit.

Earlier on the same court, Sinner’s quest for a third successive title began in ominous fashion ‍as he ‍dominated two sets before Gaston abruptly retired.

In his first official match since beating Carlos Alcaraz for the ATP Finals crown more than two months ago, the Italian world number two stormed to ⁠a 6-2, 6-1 lead in just over an hour, racking up 19 winners on the court ​he has ruled for two years.

Frenchman Gaston took tablets after the first set, showing ‍something was amiss, but there was a rumble of surprise in the terraces when he crossed to Sinner’s side after the second set to offer a handshake and apologies.

After consoling the Frenchman as he sobbed under a towel ‍on his chair, ⁠Sinner said he could see Gaston was not at his best but was very happy with his own game.

“I’ve put in many, many long days in the off-season trying to become a better tennis player,” he told reporters.

“But at the end of the day the most important part is to go on court and to enjoy, no? It’s very special to start the season in a night-session match here in a Grand Slam, ​the packed stadium, just trying to do your best.”

Sinner will next face Australian James Duckworth for a place in the third round.

Meanwhile, women’s defending champion Madison Keys admitted being “very nervous” as she launched her title defence with a shaky win over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova 7-6 (8-6), 6-1.

“I’ve been thinking about this moment for basically a year,” the American ninth seed said of walking out on centre court again.

“I’m so happy to be back in Melbourne. Obviously I was very nervous at the start.”

She started her season with quarterfinal exits at Brisbane and Adelaide, admitting before the Grand Slam to feeling the weight of expectation as defending champion.

And so it proved as she threatened to implode against the Ukrainian, ranked 92 in the world, before finding her feet to pull away with ease in the second set.

The men’s draw saw an emotional Gael Monfils bid farewell to the tournament after an entertaining four-set loss to Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny.

The French entertainer lit up the court in his final performance at the venue in a match that lasted nearly four hours and ended with a 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 scoreline in Sweeny’s favour.

There was an on-court presentation and standing ovation afterwards for the 39-year-old Monfils, who said: “Somehow it is the finish line, but thank you so much for an amazing ride.

“I have a lot of great memories here.”

Monfils, who has won 13 ATP titles in a career stretching back to 2004, said in October that this year would be his last in tennis.