Novak Djokovic begins his hunt for ‍a record ‍25th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory against Pedro Martinez.

Click here to share on social media

Novak Djokovic has embarked on his latest quest to win a record 25th Grand Slam by easing to an ominous straight-sets victory at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Serb dismissed Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday in two hours and is to meet Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in the second round.

It was his 100th Australian Open victory.

“Great to be back once again, definitely my favourite court,” the smiling 38-year-old said at Rod Laver Arena.

“Centurion is pretty nice. I always give my best on the court. History-making is a great motivation.”

He added: “I am blessed to be still playing at this level.”

The former world number one raced into a 3-0 first-set lead as Serbian fans serenaded their hero.

Djokovic, now ranked fourth in the world, pulled out of a warm-up event this month, saying he was not physically ready.

His last competitive match was in early November as he tries to limit the wear and tear on his creaking body.

But he showed no signs of discomfort or rustiness in moving freely around the Melbourne Park hard court to seal the first set with minimum fuss.

He broke the 71st-ranked Martinez’s serve early in the second set and was hardly troubled on his own serve to take a 2-0 lead.

The third set went much the same way, the only moment of concern for Djokovic fans coming when he stretched out his right hamstring between games.

Djokovic will need to gatecrash the duopoly of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner if he is to break a tie with Margaret Court and win an all-out record 25th major.

Advertisement

Sinner is the two-time defending Australian Open champion and along with Alcaraz has dominated the majors in the past two years.

Djokovic has been stuck on 24 major titles since winning the US Open in 2023.

He reached the last four in Melbourne a year ago but retired from his match against Alexander Zverev with injury.

He did make history in another way on Monday in his 81st Grand Slam appearance, equalling the all-time record men’s singles appearances with old rival Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez.